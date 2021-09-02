Maeve Steele Releases New Single 'Shimmer'

Rising singer/songwriter Maeve Steele has released her new single and music video for "Shimmer," a dance floor ready, synth-pop gem delivered with the plainspoken poetry and intuitive empathy of a natural born storyteller.

Inspired in part by Joan Didion, who once said that her writing came out of "images that shimmer around the edges," Steele wrote and rewrote the track over and over as she played with light and energy to craft a romantic, impressionist vision that landed somewhere between reality and fantasy.

Recorded with multi-platinum producer/mixer/engineer Brian Malouf (Michael Jackson, Madonna), Steele's songs are bittersweet meditations on growth, change, and self-discovery, profound works of introspection wrapped in effervescent pop packaging that belies their true emotional depth. She draws on everything from roots music to disco in her writing, and the juxtaposition of such wildly disparate sonic influences only serves to heighten the boundless sense of freedom and curiosity at play in her lyrics.

"When I wrote 'Shimmer', I was in the process of really learning how to be happy as I was entering a new stage of life. Overall, this song was born out of the mindset that to a certain extent, I can find joy or excitement in most situations depending on how i look at it...anything can shimmer," shared Steele. "This song represents opportunity and optimism about the future, both creatively and in my personal life, as trying to establish my voice as a songwriter has come in hand in hand with finding out who I am as a person."

Watch the music video below: