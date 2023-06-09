Madonna & Sam Smith Partner For 'Vulgar' New Single

In February 2023, Madonna introduced an arresting GRAMMY® Awards show performance by Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

In February 2023, Madonna introduced an arresting GRAMMY® Awards show performance by Sam Smith ft. Kim Petras. “Are you ready for some controversy?” she asked, before making a heartfelt speech.

“If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous,” she said, “You are definitely onto something.” The day after, with their fifth GRAMMY Award in hand, Sam headed into a Los Angeles studio with Madonna to record a fierce, unapologetic duet: “VULGAR.” 

A fearless, bold anthem, “VULGAR” honors every word of Madonna’s speech. It’s the celebratory sound of two artists conjoining in abandon, a meeting of wild minds, hooks and aesthetics, punctuated by an Eastern string break and bolstered by earth-shattering bass. It is a two-and-a-half minute slap-back to repression and a demand for respect.

Released today by Capitol Records, the single was produced by ILYA for MXM Productions, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Ryan Tedder, Jimmy Napes, Sam and Lauren D’elia, Madonna’s vocal producer and engineer.

Sam Smith is a multi-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter and lightning rod for provocation. Their third studio album, Gloria, has sold over 40 million albums sold worldwide and been praised by Rolling Stone as “their deepest album yet.” Sam will launch the North American leg of GLORIA The Tour on July 25.

Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time, continues to push boundaries and transform culture. She will kick off her highly anticipated global Celebration Tour in July. 

Together, they are S&M. Together, they are “VULGAR.” Listen to the new single here:



