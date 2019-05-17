Madonna Releases 'Future' Featuring Quavo and Co-Produced with Diplo

Madonna today released "Future" featuring Quavo and co-produced with Diplo. With electronic-tinged Jamaican dancehall vibes, "Future" is the fourth track of five songs to be previewed before her highly-anticipated new studio album Madame X debuts globally on June 14. Following the release of the critically-acclaimed "Medellín," the empowering "I Rise," and the infectious pop gem "Crave," the next song to be shared with fans is the sonically innovative "Dark Ballet" on June 7.

Madonna says of "Future" featuring Quavo, "It's a song about the world that we live in today and the future of our civilization."

Listen to "Future" below!

Madonna is set to headline the stage at Eurovision in Tel Aviv on Saturday and will perform live for the first time "Future" with Quavo as well as "Like A Prayer," which celebrates its 30thAnniversary this year. Madonna will embark on her highly-anticipated Madame X Tour, a series of rare and intimate performances taking place exclusively in theaters in select cities, starting September 12 in New York. Tickets and further information is available at madonna.livenation.com. Here is a link to a video from Madonna about the Tour: https://madonna.lnk.to/TourVid.

Influenced creatively by living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years, Madame X is a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna's career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, Madonna collaborated on Madame X with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.

Rolling Stone says, "'Crave' is a sultry pop number about hungering for another person," and MTV declares about "Crave" that, "It's nearly impossible to listen to this without a smile sneaking to the corners of your face." Of "I Rise," NME says the song, "is politics and positivity combined," while Billboard calls it, "Powerful." NPR says, "Medellín is a carefully dosed combination of...coolly narcotic dance-pop...and energetic reggaetón," while Entertainment Weekly declares the song is, "A breezy, summer-ready anthem..." The Guardian says, "Medellín is a potent reminder of Madonna's deft history of meshing genres."

Madame X from Live Nation, Interscope Records and Maverick will come in a standard and deluxe version of the album and is now available for pre-order. Album pre-orders include a download of "Medellín," "I Rise," "Crave" and "Future" which is available across Apple, Spotify (pre-save), Amazon and all DSPs. Exclusive album pre-order bundles with limited edition merchandise are now available direct from Madonna.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories