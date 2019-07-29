Madnap & SMLE Release New Single THROW IT ALL AWAY ft. Aviella

On Friday (July 26), DJs/producers--MADNAP & SMLE--released their newest collaboration, "Throw It All Way" featuring AVIELLA, via Thrive Music.



"Throw It All Away" is the latest sonic soundscape from Chicago-born turned California-native Kyle Fizgibbons (aka MADNAP). The track is a collaboration between the eclectic auditory assaults of SMLE, the production sensibilities of MADNAP, and the kawaii vocal stylings of AVIELLA which will transport even the most jaded of listeners into a magical wonderland of musical bliss.

MADNAP says of the single: "'Throw It All Away' was such a fun song to work on. SMLE and I started it in their studio (which used to be in a garage) last fall. We worked on the song until the structure was complete and discussed in that first session that we thought Aviella would be a great fit to complete it. Months later we got Aviella in SMLE's new studio and the track really came together with all of us in the room together. The song represents all of us really well and is a really fun combination of our sounds and ideas."





Kyle Fitzgibbons is a producer and songwriter who creates under the moniker MADNAP. In 2017, MADNAP released his debut solo EP titled SEASONS, which featured his own vocals along with collaborations with up-and-coming vocalists SAKIMA, Little Shadows, and Lonemoon. He has also provided official remixes for artists including k?d, Pegboard Nerds, Kill Paris, Robotaki, and Win + Woo.

MADNAP has further shared his live performances far-and-wide - with highly acclaimed sets in cities including London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orlando. With brand new originals and official remixes on the way, 2019 is shaping up to be a breakout year for the young artist.





A Grammy nominated live electronic production duo from Miami, Florida, SMLE is composed of two childhood friends, Ruben Cardenas and Lewis Martinee, who were fortunate enough to have grown up around and studied music their entire lives. The duo entered the electronic music scene with one goal: to put a genuine look of happiness on every listener's face. SMLE's music can only be justifiably defined by its ethereal splendor and its ability to resonate with the auras of the human body.





