Madison Cunningham Wins 'Best Folk Album' Grammy Award for 'Revealer'

The album is out now on Verve Forecast and continues to receive critical praise.

Feb. 06, 2023  

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham won "Best Folk Album" for her latest album, Revealer, at last night's Grammy Awards.

Cunningham performed Revealer song "Life According to Raechel" during the premiere ceremony. The album is out now on Verve Forecast and continues to receive critical praise.

Cunningham recently performed "Hospital" alongside Remi Wolf on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." Watch further recent performances on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "CBS Saturday Morning," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," NPR Music "Tiny Desk," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Off-Air" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Revealer garnered extensive Best of 2022 year-end coverage from NPR Music, The New York Times, Consequence, SPIN, Paste and Premier Guitar.

Best Folk Album is Cunningham's first Grammy win. She has also been nominated Best American Roots Performance for "Life According To Raechel," as well as previously earned nods for Best Folk Album for Wednesday (Extended Edition) and Best Americana Album for Who Are You Now.

Watch the new performance video here:



