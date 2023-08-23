Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'

Bailey also released the music video for "Serious."

By: Aug. 23, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'

Pop singer-songwriter Madilyn Bailey reveals her debut LP, Hollywood Dead, a record that serves as a heartfelt tribute to her extensive experience under the shining lights and ruthless competition of the entertainment world.

In each of the ten tracks, Madilyn pulls back the curtain to candidly channel the experiences and emotions she’s collected through the years. Ranging from the delicate euphoria of falling in love with a new city, to the despair of navigating a ravenous, cutthroat industry, Hollywood Dead grants an intimate view of both the celebrity and the person behind its veneer.

Masterfully spun with vulnerable, insightful lyrics and expressive, formidable vocals, Madilyn proves to longtime listeners and new fans alike: she’s ready (and excited) to take on whatever comes next. 

The album’s title track “Hollywood Dead” is a playful, sardonic spin on a music industry time-old tale. The pop-rock-infused song satirically proclaims Madilyn, freshly thirty years old, as ‘Hollywood Dead’— no longer a shiny new toy, relegated to being ‘old news’ in a field that ravenously searches for the next young thing.

The song joins poignant lyrics such as, “I’m a satellite hanging out with the stars / take my picture on the boulevard / I’ve got fifteen seconds to make a mark,” with lighthearted quips about the youth of the new wave of stars: “been posting since before these kid’s conceptions / yeah that’s f***ing depressing.” With this nimble dichotomy, Madilyn offers a nuanced yet quick-witted take on the perils of pop stardom, paired with an infectious melody. 

Earlier this summer, Madilyn revealed an array of singles in the buildup to the LP’s release, among them the tracklist inclusions “Doomsday in LA” and “Serious.” The former track is a pensive, guitar-laden resolution to remain loving and hopeful in the face of hardship, while “Serious” is a buoyant, refreshing summer track, navigating the exhilaration and fear of standing on the edge and ultimately diving into the unknown with a new lover.

Also released was the upbeat single “Tattoos & Therapy,” which unravels Madilyn’s worst tendencies and bad habits in love in the form of a danceable, addictive melody. 

Additions to the tracklist of Hollywood Dead include spirited tracks “Petals”, an infectious, uptempo track calling out the perils of an indecisive lover, “3, 2, 1,” a high-tension, rock-heavy breakup anthem, and “Wake Up Juliet”, a rallying call to push through the disillusionment of dead-end relationships and career paths in favor of forging your own way.

Proving the emotive range of her songwriting, Madilyn seamlessly moves to a more somber sound to explore the melancholy and disenchantment of failed relationships and aspirations in “Half in Love and Almost Happy” and “Dreams Die Hard,” as well as the all-consuming grief and envy that comes with never feeling good enough in “She’s Gonna Break My Heart.”

Finally, Madilyn rounds out the tracklist with the tenderness of budding hope against adversity in tracks such as “Any Other Way” and the aforementioned “Doomsday in LA”, which also serves as the album’s closer. 

For all that Hollywood Dead is sonically an easy listen, complemented by Madilyn’s powerful and compelling vocals and smooth hooks, its lyrical rawness offers an edge. From this, Madilyn articulates all she's learned as a seasoned veteran of heartache and fame with wit and poise, while also making it clear that listeners have much to anticipate from her for years to come. 

Madilyn is a bonafide social media sensation with 9.5 million subscribers on YouTube, 3.2 million followers on TikTok, 1.8 million followers on Facebook and 1.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

She made a name for herself covering popular songs on YouTube before gaining further notoriety in 2021 when she auditioned for America’s Got Talent using her own original song with lyrics made up entirely of hate comments she had received on her channel. Madilyn’s resilience and talent caught the attention of Simon Cowell and she swept through all the way to the competition’s semi-finals. 

Madilyn also recently announced her pregnancy in an IG post that documents her journey over the past two years (including three surgeries, 317 shots, and one failed IVF transfer) to shed light on the fertility experience that many couples today are going through. 

Hailing from a tiny town in rural Wisconsin, Madilyn began posting acoustic covers to her YouTube channel in 2009. Her viewership quickly exploded and her covers of Titanium (120 million views), Rockabye (71 million views) and Shape of You (52 million views) have all gone super viral on the platform.

She found a passion for writing her own music shortly after and has defined her voice as an artist through a number of successful original singles like True Crime, Red Ribbon, and Tetris, all of which merge Madilyn’s clever, relevant lyricism with powerful pop production. 




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Yung Maes Debut Single Whoop Whoop Now Available Worldwide Photo
Yung Mae's Debut Single 'Whoop Whoop' Now Available Worldwide

Discover Yung Mae's debut single 'Whoop Whoop' now available on all digital platforms worldwide. Stream it on Spotify and YouTube. Follow Yung Mae and GreatDaeg on IG for more updates.

2
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single Doom Photo
Kurt Deimer Announces Additional Tour Dates in Support of New Single 'Doom'

Kurt Deimer released his brand new single 'Doom' to all major platforms along with the official music video on August 11, 2023. Kurt has also announced that he will be heading out on tour with Skid Row and Buckcherry in September and Mushroomhead in October. Check out the complete list of tour dates!

3
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run Photo
Greensky Bluegrass Announce 2023 NYE Run

The band will make their return to Colorado’s Front Range for two shows each at the Dillon Amphitheater and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in September.  Then in October and November, the band will continue touring the US, plus a stop in Mexico in early December for their annual Strings and Sol festival.

4
Bobby Rush Releases New Album All My Love For You Photo
Bobby Rush Releases New Album 'All My Love For You'

On Friday, the two-time GRAMMY winner, Blues Hall of Famer, and 16-time Blues Music Awards winner Bobby Rush released his new album All My Love For You via Deep Rush Records / Thirty Tigers. Also on Friday, Rush spoke with NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly on All Things Considered where he discussed growing up in the Jim Crow South.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'Madilyn Bailey Shares Debut LP 'Hollywood Dead'
Michelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HEREMichelle Wolf Returns to Netflix With Her New Stand-Up Series MICHELLE WOLF: IT'S GREAT TO BE HERE
Video: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEOVideo: Netflix Shares Trailer For Adam Sandler's LEO
JACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New SeasonJACK OSBOURNE'S NIGHT OF TERROR Returns To Travel Channel With Sharon Osbourne Kicking Off the New Season

Videos

Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video Video: Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
EL MAGO POP
MJ THE MUSICAL