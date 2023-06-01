Madge Shares 'notss' From Debut EP 'ravepack'

The Man, recently announced their debut EP/mixtape, ravepack, set for release on July 14, 2023.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 3 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 4 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call

Madge, the rising pop artist hailing from Salt Lake City who has collaborated with artists as varied as Pussy Riot and Portugal. The Man, recently announced their debut EP/mixtape, ravepack, set for release on July 14, 2023 via Weird Sister Records.

Today, Madge is thrilled to share EP track “notss,” which follows on heels of the extended play’s lead single, “buttonss.” Previously, they shared the standalone single “rabits” (featuring ZAND), which garnered the coveted #1 spot on Spotify’s Hyperpop Playlist.

Speaking on “notss,” Madge had this to say, “The soft torture of mixed signals and the excitement of captivity. I can’t help but think that getting strung along like this is just keeping me strung out on something I like. Made this with my gabber crew Grandbankss x Tzar and a Pinterest moodboard of shibari bondage. It might be my favorite from this mixtape.”

Madge will be performing and previewing ravepack as part of sksksks at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, June 30th. Tickets here. They’ll also be hitting the road, supporting ZAND, for a run of dates that begins September 11th in Seattle, WA at Madame Lou’s before going on to hit venues in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and other cities before culminating in a performance in Brooklyn, NY at Elsewhere Zone One on September 28th. Tickets available for purchase here.

On their upcoming EP, Madge said “ravepack is pop from the dungeon, an exploration of adorable meets f*cked up in the post-Soviet underground. I was 90 percent sad and 10 percent raving when I made these songs, produced by Grandbankss and co-written with Tzar. Between each track is an interlude that I created myself DJ-style so the mixtape translates as one continuous set to feel existential dread to.”

Madge Tour Dates:

06/30/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Loft)

09/11/23 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

09/12/23 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

09/14/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

09/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

09/16/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Soulbelly BBQ *

09/19/23 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

09/22/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

09/23/23 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

09/26/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

09/27/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

09/28/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One *

* = supporting Zand

Photo Credit: Lanee Bird



RELATED STORIES - Music

Haiku Hands Share Alt-Dance Banger Ma Ruler Photo
Haiku Hands Share Alt-Dance Banger 'Ma Ruler'

Australian alt-dance trio Haiku Hands (Claire Nakazawa, Beatrice Lewis, and Mie Nakazawa) return with another adrenaline-fueled, leave-it-all-on-the-dance-floor hit 'Ma Ruler,' available now via Spinning Top Records (an offshoot of the management company behind Tame Impala).

Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single Some Nights Photo
Austin-Based TC Superstar Release New Single 'Some Nights'

Austin-based Indie Pop group TC Superstar is set to release their new single Some Nights on May 26th. Their first release since 2021, Some Nights is taken from TC Superstar's highly-anticipated album 'Static Dynamic.'

Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions Photo
Imagine Music Festival Sets Phase 1.5 Lineup Featuring Regional And Local Artist Additions

Imagine Music Festival, the Southeast's most immersive electronic festival, has announced its phase 1.5 lineup featuring the next generation of regional talent from across the South East.

Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafias Dont You Worry Child Photo
Tiggi Hawke Releases Cover of Swedish House Mafia's 'Don't You Worry Child'

Tiggi Hawke has released a cover of Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, in collaboration with brand-new artist Bear Bones. Tiggi Hawke joins with Bear Bones to bring a stunning, orchestral new take on the internationally-renowned single, pairing beautifully with Tiggi’s delicate vocals. The cover precedes her debut album Ascension.


From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAIDVideo: Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' By Daveed Diggs & Awkwafina in THE LITTLE MERMAID
Video: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Jonathan Bailey & Matt Bomer in FELLOW TRAVELERS Series Teaser Trailer
Ginger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense FundGinger Minj Launches 'I Am What I Am' Campaign Benefitting ACLU Drag Defense Fund
Erase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab SingleErase Theory and the Color Fred Release 'Be With You Again' Collab Single

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE