Madge Shares 'notss' From Debut EP 'ravepack'

Madge, the rising pop artist hailing from Salt Lake City who has collaborated with artists as varied as Pussy Riot and Portugal. The Man, recently announced their debut EP/mixtape, ravepack, set for release on July 14, 2023 via Weird Sister Records.

Today, Madge is thrilled to share EP track “notss,” which follows on heels of the extended play’s lead single, “buttonss.” Previously, they shared the standalone single “rabits” (featuring ZAND), which garnered the coveted #1 spot on Spotify’s Hyperpop Playlist.

Speaking on “notss,” Madge had this to say, “The soft torture of mixed signals and the excitement of captivity. I can’t help but think that getting strung along like this is just keeping me strung out on something I like. Made this with my gabber crew Grandbankss x Tzar and a Pinterest moodboard of shibari bondage. It might be my favorite from this mixtape.”

Madge will be performing and previewing ravepack as part of sksksks at Elsewhere in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, June 30th. Tickets here. They’ll also be hitting the road, supporting ZAND, for a run of dates that begins September 11th in Seattle, WA at Madame Lou’s before going on to hit venues in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and other cities before culminating in a performance in Brooklyn, NY at Elsewhere Zone One on September 28th. Tickets available for purchase here.

On their upcoming EP, Madge said “ravepack is pop from the dungeon, an exploration of adorable meets f*cked up in the post-Soviet underground. I was 90 percent sad and 10 percent raving when I made these songs, produced by Grandbankss and co-written with Tzar. Between each track is an interlude that I created myself DJ-style so the mixtape translates as one continuous set to feel existential dread to.”

Madge Tour Dates:

06/30/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere (Loft)

09/11/23 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s *

09/12/23 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

09/14/23 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord *

09/15/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

09/16/23 - Las Vegas, NV @ Soulbelly BBQ *

09/19/23 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall *

09/22/23 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry *

09/23/23 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen *

09/26/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie *

09/27/23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 *

09/28/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere Zone One *

* = supporting Zand

Photo Credit: Lanee Bird