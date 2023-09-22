Madeline the Person Releases Emotional New EP 'Chapter 4: The End'

Madeline also announces her upcoming Fall tour dates, where she will take the stage in her hometown of Houston, TX.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 1 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension' Featuring Hit Single 'Padam Padam' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Drops New Album 'Tension'
Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet' Photo 3 Doja Cat Drops New Album 'Scarlet'
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party Photo 4 Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Madeline the Person Releases Emotional New EP 'Chapter 4: The End'

Breakout pop artist Madeline The Person releases her stunning new EP, Chapter 4: The End. Flowing between somber and joyful, the project perfectly showcases her quirky brand of pop. 

Madeline also announces her upcoming Fall tour dates, where she will take the stage in her hometown of Houston, TX, as well as Los Angeles and New York City. Pre-sale will take place on September 25, with general on-sale beginning September 29. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

In addition to the infectious lead single, "Tantrum," highlights of Chapter 4: The End include “Things I Carry,” a spellbinding rumination on letting go, and the shapeshifting “Broken Insides,” which is a melodic carnival ride that packs a punch. Another standout is the jarringly intimate "Before It Gets Bad." However, none capture Madeline’s songwriting expertise like “Watercolor Flowers,” which encapsulates the desire to keep a moment just as it was, forever.

“I’ve been chronicling my life and growth in a series of EP chapters for the last few years, and Chapter 4 is the end of that series,” Madeline says of the release. “It’s an honest look into what it’s like to be a sensitive human in today’s world. It speaks on grief, love, being a queer woman, having loads of feelings, and coping with the heaviness of loss while being so young and full of life.”

Madeline’s raw, coming-of-age stories have found a massive fanbase. Her 2021 debut project, Chapter 1: The Longing and its follow-ups Chapter 2: The Shedding and Chapter 3: The Burning struck a chord with fans and critics, amassing millions of streams and winning recognition from Billboard and People magazine.

Last year, her breakout viral hit “MEAN!” conquered TikTok, landing on the app’s Top Sounds for six consecutive weeks and garnering over 3 million video creates. To date, the track has racked up over 100 million streams and counting.

Also in 2022, she hit the road for the first time, supporting The Aces and Maisie Peters on their headline tours and delivering electrifying sets at Los Angeles’ OUTLOUD Music Festival and Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival. 

Now, with Chapter 4, Madeline closes the book on young adulthood with an intimate, engrossing project filled with child-like wonder and reckless abandon. 

Madeline The Person Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Nov 30 - Houston, TX -   White Oak Music Hall

Dec 7 -   Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

Dec 11 - Brooklyn, NY -   Baby’s All Right



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Malin Pettersen Celebrates Music Influences In Soulful Duet Crying Feat. Stefanos Yowhanne Photo
Malin Pettersen Celebrates Music Influences In Soulful Duet 'Crying' Feat. Stefanos Yowhannes

Norwegian pop artist Malin Pettersen teams up with R&B artist Stefanos Yowhannes for a soulful duet 'Crying'. Experience the essence of Pettersen's musical influences as she pays tribute to the pop and R&B music that shaped her. Listen now on Spotify.

2
Renée Catrine Releases Sophomore Album From the Garden Photo
Renée Catrine Releases Sophomore Album 'From the Garden'

The album features Renée Catrine on vocals, piano, and guitar, live instrumentation by Molly Aronson, Carl Barc, Jason Batchko, Nick Broste, Michelle Campbell, Thad DeBrock, Carlo De Biaggio, Malcom Gold, Soloman Hoffman, Joshua Jern, Alexander Leicht, Daniel Mintseris, Parker Nelson, Joe Nincevich, Mike Przygoda, Shani Schechter, and more.

3
Duncan Laurence Releases New Album Skyboy Photo
Duncan Laurence Releases New Album 'Skyboy'

Nodding to formative influences a la Elton John, Freddy Mercury, and Rolling Stones, Duncan channeled raw energy and emotion with powerhouse vocal performances and his most open-hearted songwriting yet. He most recently teased the album with the standout “Rest In Peace,” generating over 1 million streams.

4
Yoke Lore Releases Debut Album Toward A Never Ending New Beginning Photo
Yoke Lore Releases Debut Album Toward 'A Never Ending New Beginning'

Last month, Yoke Lore embarked on the 23-date ‘Holy Havoc’ World Tour, which has seen the artist selling out numerous dates coast-to-coast including Irving Plaza in New York City and Metro in Chicago. The first leg of the tour concludes tomorrow in Vancouver, BC. It will continue in October, with the singer heading to Australia.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This JanuaryMEAN GIRLS Movie Musical to Be Released In Theaters This January
Only Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' RemixOnly Fire & Brooke Candy Unite For 'fmuatw' Remix
SOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & MoreSOCCER MOMMY Releases 'Karaoke Night' EP, Covers Songs by Taylor Swift, Pavement & More
HERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next WeekHERE LIES LOVE to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Next Week

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO