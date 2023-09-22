Madeline the Person Releases Emotional New EP 'Chapter 4: The End'

Breakout pop artist Madeline The Person releases her stunning new EP, Chapter 4: The End. Flowing between somber and joyful, the project perfectly showcases her quirky brand of pop.

Madeline also announces her upcoming Fall tour dates, where she will take the stage in her hometown of Houston, TX, as well as Los Angeles and New York City. Pre-sale will take place on September 25, with general on-sale beginning September 29. Click HERE for more information and to purchase tickets.

In addition to the infectious lead single, "Tantrum," highlights of Chapter 4: The End include “Things I Carry,” a spellbinding rumination on letting go, and the shapeshifting “Broken Insides,” which is a melodic carnival ride that packs a punch. Another standout is the jarringly intimate "Before It Gets Bad." However, none capture Madeline’s songwriting expertise like “Watercolor Flowers,” which encapsulates the desire to keep a moment just as it was, forever.

“I’ve been chronicling my life and growth in a series of EP chapters for the last few years, and Chapter 4 is the end of that series,” Madeline says of the release. “It’s an honest look into what it’s like to be a sensitive human in today’s world. It speaks on grief, love, being a queer woman, having loads of feelings, and coping with the heaviness of loss while being so young and full of life.”

Madeline’s raw, coming-of-age stories have found a massive fanbase. Her 2021 debut project, Chapter 1: The Longing and its follow-ups Chapter 2: The Shedding and Chapter 3: The Burning struck a chord with fans and critics, amassing millions of streams and winning recognition from Billboard and People magazine.

Last year, her breakout viral hit “MEAN!” conquered TikTok, landing on the app’s Top Sounds for six consecutive weeks and garnering over 3 million video creates. To date, the track has racked up over 100 million streams and counting.

Also in 2022, she hit the road for the first time, supporting The Aces and Maisie Peters on their headline tours and delivering electrifying sets at Los Angeles’ OUTLOUD Music Festival and Wonderbus Music & Arts Festival.

Now, with Chapter 4, Madeline closes the book on young adulthood with an intimate, engrossing project filled with child-like wonder and reckless abandon.

Madeline The Person Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Nov 30 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

Dec 7 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

Dec 11 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby’s All Right