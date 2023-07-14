Madeline Merlo Launches New Amazon Music Original Cover of Keith Urban's 'You'll Think of Me'

Amazon Music Canada released a new Amazon Music Original, a cover of Keith Urban’s “You’ll Think of Me” from Madeline Merlo, a rising country singer-songwriter and the winner of NBC’s reality competition TV series Songland. Amazon Music Canada also recently championed Merlo as a 2023 “Artist To Watch.”

Last week, Madeline Merlo stopped by the brand-new Amazon Music Bus during the Cavendish Beach Music Festival in Prince Edward Island, Canada. The state-of-the-art mobile music hub sat on the festival grounds, and hosted performers throughout the weekend.. Merlo was the very first artist aboard the bus, sitting down for an interview and delivering a stunning acoustic performance of “You’ll Think of Me” before her set on the Cavendish mainstage.

“I chose to cover ‘You’ll Think of Me’ because it’s one of my favorite country songs of all time. It’s the kind of song that you remember the first time that you heard it,” said Madeline Merlo. “Keith Urban is a huge inspiration of mine, and I have been a lifelong fan of his. This song has a perspective of acceptance, along with an attitude that I absolutely love, paired with a genius melody structure that feels so emotional and empowering. I love how honest it is. It was truly such a blast to cover and put my own spin on!”

The buzzing phenomenon channels the spirit of Keith Urban’s original, yet infuses it with personal nuances and accents. Slide guitar swoons as her voice shines on the undeniable and unforgettable hook, also showcasing her towering range.

“You’ll Think of Me (Amazon Music Original)” lands in the wake of her single “Same Car.” Co-written by Madeline Merlo with prolific No. 1 songwriters Sara Haze, Jason Saenz, Josh Osborne, and Zach Crowell “Same Car” flaunts sharp lyrics with her dynamic, powerhouse vocals.

Having “already proven her songwriting chops” (Billboard), Madeline Merlo has “long made a career by telling big emotional stories in the span of 3-minute-or-so songs” (American Songwriter). Similar to her critically acclaimed debut EP, Slide, which scored her praise from Billboard, E! News, PopCulture, Music Row, and more, Merlo continues her build her niche as a songwriter and artist, as she brings to life powerful female stories, from budding romances, to growing up, to the lessons learned in between.

“…Ready to make her name and talent known in the American country music landscape” (Country Swag), the “rising country star’s” (People) electric new song “Same Car” is out now.

“You’ll Think of Me (Amazon Music Original)” by Madeline Merlo is available in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android. Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Music Originals, featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream only on Amazon Music.

Listen to the cover here:



