Maddie Zahm Unveils 'You Might Not Like Her' Debut EP

alented emerging singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm unveils her debut EP You Might Not Like Her, out now via AWAL.

On the release of You Might Not Like Her, Maddie shares, "This EP is so incredibly important to me as I have changed about as many times as a person could in a year. I was a 23 year old who was raised in a church that taught me that my only goal was to be a good kid. But good kids get older and unfortunately that means we're not ready to face the world when we should be. I was lucky enough to be able to process these things by writing a project to my younger self, my hometown, my parents, the world, etc. This project quite literally saved me and I hope it reaches even just one person who is questioning if they're allowed to be their full selves. I never imagined releasing this so I hope you'll take care of her like you all have taken care of me."

You Might Not Like Her is an impressive first offering from a uniquely gifted artist whose songwriting has already had a powerful impact with her rapidly expanding fanbase.

You Might Not Like Her is bold and diaristic, painting intricate scenes of coming-of-age filled with both extreme heartache and self-awareness. Maddie's songwriting packs an often-cathartic gut punch, and is elegantly crafted around her fierce and accomplished vocal delivery. Debuts don't come more fully formed than this.

Most recently, Maddie released the crushingly raw track "If It's Not God," a cathartic release of a former worship leader grappling with her identity and navigating her relationship with her religion and church. In June, Maddie released the title track of her EP "You Might Not Like Her."

The deeply personal track highlights Maddie's emotive vocals and allows her powerful storytelling abilities to shine. In the short time since release, the single has hit #5 on the Viral 50 Spotify Chart in the USA - and #42 globally - and has amassed over 14.5 million global streams and 1.5 million views of the music video. Earlier this year, Maddie released her track "Fat Funny Friend" which quickly amassed over 40 million streams. All three tracks appear on the EP.

Maddie also recently announced her debut headlining shows in Los Angeles, London, and New York City this September. See below for dates, and for more information please visit here.

For 24-year-old singer/songwriter Maddie Zahm, there's nothing more powerful than writing songs that scare her. The Boise-bred artist is gearing up for the August release of her debut EP You Might Not Like Her, a project that intimately documents the massive upheaval she's experienced over the last year: a life-changing journey that includes leaving the stifling church community where she long served as a worship leader, losing weight, moving to Los Angeles and coming out as queer.

Featuring Zamh's extraordinary vocal talents and bravely detailed storytelling, the project is a heart-on-sleeve exploration of the often-painful experiences that have shaped her. With equal parts raw vulnerability and undeniable strength -a delicate alchemy first glimpsed on her viral hit single "Fat Funny Friend" that has amassed over 37 million streams to date - Zahm opens up about her personal trauma, her sexuality, and her relationship with her body, embracing the kind of unapologetic yet compassionate truth-telling that's transformative for artist and audience alike.

Listen to the new EP here:

Maddie Zahm Tour Dates

9/15 - Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

9/22 - Omeara - London, UK

9/26 - Mercury Lounge - New York, NY (SOLD OUT)