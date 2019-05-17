Maddie & Tae Releases Amazon Original Cover of Diamond Rio's MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE

Today, PLATINUM-selling country music duo Maddie & Taereleased an Amazon Original cover of Diamond Rio's "Meet In The Middle"available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.

Listen to "Meet In The Middle" only on Amazon Music here!

We have always loved this song and had such a blast putting our own spin on it," said Maddie Marlow. "Our producers, Jimmy Robbins and Derek Wells, really helped us balance the original magic of the song with our own artistic style on it. One could say, we met in the middle...ha!"

On April 26, Maddie & Tae released their eagerly-awaited "unfiltered" (CMT.com) new project One Heart To Another (Mercury Nashville), featuring their new single "Die From A Broken Heart," which has amassed over 36 million streams and fan-favorite "Friends Don't." Currently on tour with Carrie Underwood through October, Maddie & Tae recently earned a 2019 CMT Music Awards nomination for Duo Video of the Year.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their brilliant take down of bro-country, "Girl In A Country Song," which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and quickly going PLATINUM. The duo became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts, also earning trophies from the Country Music Academy and Radio Disney Music Awards along with multiple ACM, CMA and CMT Award nominations. Receiving widespread praise from NPR, Billboard, Entertainment Weekly, The Washington Post, Glamour and others, country music's hottest stars including Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice and Brad Paisley have welcomed Maddie & Tae on the road.

Starting Friday, Amazon Music listeners can find the track on "Country Heat," the ultimate global playlist for today's country music fan. Customers can also simply ask, "Alexa play the Amazon Original by Maddie & Tae" in the Amazon Music app for iOS and Android and on Alexa-enabled devices. In addition to the new track, Amazon Music listeners can access hundreds of Amazon Originals featuring both emerging and established artists across numerous genres, available to stream and purchase only on Amazon Music.





