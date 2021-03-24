Maddie & Tae Named CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors

CMA Award-winning duo Maddie & Tae are teaming up with the CMA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Country Music Association (CMA), to lend their voices and inspire music teachers and students as CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors. From coming together as a duo through vocal lessons as young teenagers, Maddie & Tae have seen the positive influence of music in their own lives and are working with students and teachers to share the value of music with others. In their roles as CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors, Maddie & Tae will virtually visit a music class to discuss how music has helped them overcome insecurities and develop confidence. The duo will also take part in a discussion with female teachers about overcoming challenges and the importance of empowering the next generation of female leaders, sharing experiences about their journeys in the music industry, musicianship and why they are utilizing their platforms to encourage the next generation.

"Maddie & Tae have used their voices throughout their careers to advocate for the importance of music education, supporting the CMA Foundation's mission to provide equitable opportunities for students across the country," says Tiffany Kerns, CMA Foundation Executive Director. "As we are celebrating Music In Our Schools Month in March, we are excited to have these talented women join our CMA Foundation Artist Ambassador collective to share the power of music with students and music teachers. The CMA Foundation understands that representation is key in all areas of life. Maddie & Tae are two strong, talented and resilient female leaders in the music industry and we are looking forward to them being examples for these students and teachers, showing them that anything is possible."

"Music has always been incredibly special to us," says Taylor Kerr of Maddie & Tae. "Not only for the enjoyment of listening and creating, but for the healing and connection it brings to so many. We feel honored to be the new CMA Foundation ambassadors and look forward to chatting about our favorite thing in the whole world!"

Maddie & Tae will bring their unique talents and experience to this initiative as they join a notable group of CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors, including Jimmie Allen, Lindsay Ell and Ashley McBryde, who have all used their voices to advocate for music education in ways that are personal to them. Allen took part in a virtual meeting with a third-grade music class at Snowden Elementary in Memphis, TN to share his story and discuss music and songwriting with the young students. He also participated in the CMA Foundation's Teaching Artist Webinar Series to discuss culturally relevant teaching, music discovery and parenting in a pandemic. Ell shared the healing power of music with Nashville area Mt. View Elementary students during a virtual songwriting session last month, as well as teaching student guitarists how to restring and tune a guitar. McBryde served as the inaugural Artist Ambassador, meeting virtually with music teachers last year to discuss obstacles faced while teaching amid the pandemic and sharing how music education led to her career in Country Music. She created a music lesson on building the major scale for teachers and students to use in both their in-person and virtual classrooms.

Over the last 10 years, the CMA Foundation has continued its mission to provide equitable opportunities and access to music education to students across the country. The organization has spent the last decade investing in the ecosystem that supports music education through school districts and teachers in order to champion music at every turn, by providing monetary, programmatic and strategic support with the goal of making systems change within public school districts in underserved communities. The CMA Foundation has a unique platform to advocate, convene and educate others on the value of music for all and is grateful to have an incredible community of artists join in using their reach to help share the importance of music education and investing in the next generation.

The CMA Foundation will continue to provide unique resources and support for music teachers and students as more Artist Ambassadors are announced throughout the year.

Photo Credit: Nolan Feldpausch