Maddie Jay and Bobbing Join Forces for Single, 'Marie'

Bassist/vocalist Maddie Jay and multi-instrumentalist/ producer Bobbing found their way to each other in true quarantine style - lurking around on SoundCloud with nothing else to do but stay inside and create. After forming an online relationship, the duo teamed up for the single "Marie" which is available on all streaming platforms today. The song functions as an ode to world famous organizing consultant Marie Kondo and how easy she makes it look to change your whole life around on her Netflix show, even if that isn't the reality of it. Listen HERE / watch the lyric video HERE.

The bouncing track floats the listener easily through the heavy feeling of watching your world cave in on you, wall by wall. Driven by funk elements, you hardly expect the weight of the lyrics as life seems to spiral. Lighthearted yet still a bit dark, "Marie" reflects how Gen-Z tends to discuss their mental health; burying the more serious topics underneath deflective humor.

"I wrote this song over an instrumental that Bob had made around mid-quarantine," said Jay. "I had found his music online and was just so obsessed with the sound design and creativity he had. I happened to be watching Tidying Up with Marie Kondo at the time and was feeling frustrated that I couldn't just change my situation and revamp my tiny studio apartment. She makes it look so easy on the show of course, but it almost made me feel worse that I couldn't clean my way out of my deteriorating mental health and isolation. Self-help doesn't really work when your circumstances are sh**ty!!"

Currently, Maddie Jay is the touring bassist for both Remi Wolf and Lorde. Later this year, fans can expect a new full-length project from her that Bobbing is also working on. As proven by the release of "Marie", their collaboration brings out the best in each other creatively.

ABOUT MADDIE JAY

Maddie Jay is fascinated by sonics. When she isn't on the road playing bass for artists such as Lorde or Remi Wolf, she is in her cozy Los Angeles bedroom studio frankensteining together music from analogue synthesizers, cassette tape and drum machines. While Maddie loves supporting and collaborating with other artists, she finds her most fulfilling and creative moments come when she is alone, making something from nothing with an instrument in hand and a cat on her lap.

While her music feels warm, fuzzy, and distinctly California influenced, Maddie's journey began in a tiny town in the northwestern corner of British Columbia, Canada. After coming to America to study bass guitar at Berklee College of Music in Boston, Maddie followed her friends to Los Angeles and started her career as a "hired gun" bass player. While touring the world, Maddie felt herself pulled to her laptop on her days off and in green rooms, and eventually released her first EP "Mood Swings" in 2020.

Maddie's second EP CMYK was released in May of 2021 and was met with critical acclaim and support from press and DSPs. Earlier this year, she released "Gutterball" and will continue releasing new music leading into an album later this year.

ABOUT BOBBING

Hailing from the SF Bay Area, Bobbing is the psychedelic indietronica project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Robert Luisi Ross. Formerly the guitarist of math rock cult-favorites Feed Me Jack, Ross translated the band's pathologically melodic sound into a more production-focused, genre-fluid vibe with his 2019 debut EP Thank You for Singing To Me, which was described by Fecking Bahamas as "a feast of intertwining math rock, surf rock, jazz, psychedelia and pop." Ross then released 2020's Mixtape, a stream of conscious sampler plate of musical vignettes which the Bay Bridged called "a stuttering, unhinged triumph. The 17-track, sitcom-length album weaves seamlessly between snippets of ideas with the precision of a paring knife." Bobbing released a single in 2021 featuring Kiefer and has been dropping rough sketches on Bandcamp as he gears up towards his next string of releases.

For more information on Maddie Jay, please visit:

Instagram / Spotify / Twitter / YouTube / Website

For more information on Bobbing, please visit:

Instagram / Spotify / Twitter / YouTube