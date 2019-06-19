Madchild Releases Video For 'Myself' From New Album DEMONS

Madchild is back with a brand new video for "Myself" off his recently released "Demons" album. The video can be viewed online at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQbhBjgzt6Y&feature=youtu.be. Madchild recently completed a tour with Stevie Stone from Strange Music and is currently back in the studio working on new material before his appearance at the Gathering of Juggalos and embarking on a fall Canadian tour. Madchild's new album "Demons" is currently available in stores and across all digital platforms.

"Demons" is the follow-up to Madchild's Evidence produced "The Darkest Hour", and finds the Canadian emcee aggressively confronting his chaotic past head-on and then using it as a launchpad for new beginnings. "Demons" offers a hard and honest look at the addictive personality that continues to haunt Madchild, as a war rages on inside his head. Crafting his lyrics as a weapon, Madchild prepares for battle, as he dances with the devil to push himself creatively.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You