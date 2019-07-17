Madchild Announces Canadian Tour With Dizzy Wright And Releases Video For 'Brainstorm'

Las Vegas emcee Dizzy Wright and Madchild are hitting the road together for an extensive Canadian tour throughout August and September. The duo will hit 24 Canadian cities from coast-to-coast over a 30-day stretch.

To celebrate the launch of the tour, Madchild has released a brand new video for "Brainstorm" off his recently released new album "Demons" online at https://youtu.be/2fruDhviaLE. The track is the latest single from Madchild's recently released sixth studio album "Demons".

Madchild is a 5-Time Juno award-winning hip-hop artist. In 2012 Madchild released his debut solo album, "Dopesick" which debuted at #3 spot on the Canadian Billboard Top 200. The album went on to be nominated for a Juno Award in the category of "Recording of the Year," as well as Sirius XFM and Canadian Independent Music Award nominations. Madchild's debut album was recently certified Gold in Canada.

Las Vegas emcee Dizzy Wright is currently touring in support of his recently released new album "Nobody Cares, Work Harder", which features joints with Tech N9ne and Futuristic. Dizzy Wright has been blazing up the scene since winning the Sheikh Music Rip the Mic competition, which led to an appearance on legendary BET program 106 & Park. He then grabbed the attention of Dame Ritter who signed Dizzy Wright to Hopsin's Funk Volume crew, and released his debut album "SmokeOut Conversations". After touring the country relentlessly for two years, Dizzy dropped his now classic mixtape "The Golden Age" in 2013, which caught the attention of XXL Magazine who named him a member of their "Freshman Class" alongside Travi$ Scott, Logic, Action Bronson, and Chief Keef.

Tour Dates

Aug 29 - Victoria, BC @ Upstairs Cabaret

Aug 30 - Nanaimo, BC @ The Queens

Aug 31 - Chilliwack, BC @ Main Street Nightclub

Sep 01 - Vernon, BC @ Status Nightclub

Sep 05 - Calgary, AB @ Ace Nightclub

Sep 06 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Sep 07 - Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club

Sep 08 - Regina, SK @ The Exchange

Sep 10 - Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

Sep 12 - Thunder Bay, ON @ NV Music Hall

Sep 13 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ Soo Blaster

Sep 14 - Sudbury, ON @ The Townhouse

Sep 15 - London, ON @ 765 Old East Bar

Sep 16 - Guelph, ON @ DSTRCT

Sep 17 - Hamilton. ON @ Modrn Nightclub

Sep 18 - Pickering, ON @ District Lounge

Sep 19 - Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Hall

Sep 20 - Peterborough, ON @ Red Dog

Sep 21 - Ottawa, ON @ Babylon

Sep 22 - Kingston, ON @ Overtime Sports Bar

Sep 23 - Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont

Sep 25 - Fredericton, NB @ Klub Krome

Sep 26 - Halifax, NS @ Reflections Cabaret

Sep 27 - Moncton, NB @ Lions Club





