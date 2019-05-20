Madame X Tour Adds New Dates Due To Demand In New York, Chicago, Los Angeles & London

Due to overwhelming demand, Madonna's Madame X Tour has announced additional dates in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Newly added New York shows will take place October 2 through October 7; Chicago shows October 23 and October 24; Los Angeles shows November 19 and November 20.

Show dates for the remainder of the Madame X concerts in North America have now been confirmed with 3 shows on November 7, 9 and 10 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; 3 shows November 30, December 1 and 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston; 3 shows at The Met in Philadelphia December 7, 8 and 11; and 5 shows at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on December 14, 15, 17, 18 & 19. Complete itinerary follows.

As with the original dates announced and to ensure fans have best access, ticket requests for the newly announced dates will be accepted immediately through Friday, May 24th at 12:00 noon ET at madonna.livenation.com. Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points prior to completing their request.

Any fan who has not already received four tickets to these very special events may submit new requests for the added dates now through Friday, May 24th at noon ET. Fans may sign in and select shows and price levels for the show(s) they hope to attend at https://madonna.livenation.com. Credit cards will only be charged if the ticket request is fulfilled. All tickets will be confirmed by Sunday June 2nd and will be fulfilled using Secure Mobile Tickets. Your ticket barcode will be available 24-48 hours prior to each show for entry. Confirmed ticket requests include one CD of Madonna's upcoming album, Madame X (due out June 14), with each confirmed ticket. Event ticket limit is 4 per person. For more information please visit https://madonna.livenation.com. Complete itinerary below and for all tour, ticket, VIP and Travel packages, please visit www.madonna.com.

In North America, tickets for these very special Madame X performances will be scaled between $60.00 - $760.00 (plus applicable service fees). Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of Madonna's new release Madame X available on Interscope Records and in stores on June 14th. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to enter to purchase tickets at $10.00 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show and fans will be notified on show date if they have been selected for this unique opportunity.

Icon is Madonna's official fan club and Verified Lifetime Legacy members of Icon will receive first access to tickets and VIP Packages to these very special dates. Legacy Fan Club members who have not already received their ticket allotments may sign in at www.madonna.livenation.com and register for the show(s) of their choice. Icon Fan Club members will be eligible to receive tickets for a single event in up to two cities.

Citi® is the official credit card of the Madame X tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets for all announced concerts by submitting their requests now through Friday, May 24th (12:00 NOON EDT) at madonna.livenation.com. If selected, cardmembers will receive notification of their ticket allocation by Sunday, June 2nd. Citi cardmembers will be eligible to receive up to 4 tickets for a single event across the entire tour. For complete cardmember details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Madame X Tour VIP Packages will be available for fans to request as well. VIP packages may include great ticket locations, exclusive backstage tour, photo opportunity on stage, VIP pre-show reception, limited edition Madonna gift item, fast pass access to designated VIP merch and concessions lanes, and more! Additionally, fans can access Travel packages which include great ticket locations, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations and more! All fans wishing to access VIP Packages may register for the package and show of their choice at madonna.livenation.com

The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019.

Earlier today, Live Nation confirmed that the Madame X Tour European tour will kick off January 16th at the Lisbon Coliseum with additional shows in that city on January 18 and 19. Also announced today - due to overwhelming demand six new shows were announced in London making it a total of twelve shows at The London Palladium January 26-February 11th. In Paris, shows at the historic Grand Rex are now also confirmed for February 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23.

The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

*Newly added shows bolded

Sept. 12

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 01

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Added Shows:

Oct. 02

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 03

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 05

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 06

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 07

New York, NY

BAM Howard Gilman Opera House





Oct. 15

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Added Shows:

Oct. 23

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24

Chicago, IL

Chicago Theatre





Nov. 07

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 09

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 10

Las Vegas, NV

Colosseum at Caesars Palace





Nov. 12

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 13

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 14

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 16

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 17

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern





Added Shows:

Nov. 19

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 20

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern





Nov. 21

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 23

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 24

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern

Nov. 25

Los Angeles, CA

The Wiltern





Nov. 30

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 01

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 02

Boston, MA

Boch Center Wang Theatre





Dec. 07

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 08

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 11

Philadelphia, PA

The Met Philadelphia





Dec. 14

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 15

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 17

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 18

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 19

Miami, FL

Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES

16-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

18-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum

19-January

Lisbon, PT

Lisbon Coliseum





26 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

27 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

29 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

30 January

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

01 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

02 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

Added Shows:

04 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

05 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

06 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

08 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

09 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium

11 February

London, U.K.

The London Palladium





18 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

19 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

20 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

22 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex

23 February

Paris, FR

Le Grand Rex





