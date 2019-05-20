Madame X Tour Adds New Dates Due To Demand In New York, Chicago, Los Angeles & London
Due to overwhelming demand, Madonna's Madame X Tour has announced additional dates in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Newly added New York shows will take place October 2 through October 7; Chicago shows October 23 and October 24; Los Angeles shows November 19 and November 20.
Show dates for the remainder of the Madame X concerts in North America have now been confirmed with 3 shows on November 7, 9 and 10 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas; 3 shows November 30, December 1 and 2 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston; 3 shows at The Met in Philadelphia December 7, 8 and 11; and 5 shows at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater on December 14, 15, 17, 18 & 19. Complete itinerary follows.
As with the original dates announced and to ensure fans have best access, ticket requests for the newly announced dates will be accepted immediately through Friday, May 24th at 12:00 noon ET at madonna.livenation.com. Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points prior to completing their request.
Any fan who has not already received four tickets to these very special events may submit new requests for the added dates now through Friday, May 24th at noon ET. Fans may sign in and select shows and price levels for the show(s) they hope to attend at https://madonna.livenation.com. Credit cards will only be charged if the ticket request is fulfilled. All tickets will be confirmed by Sunday June 2nd and will be fulfilled using Secure Mobile Tickets. Your ticket barcode will be available 24-48 hours prior to each show for entry. Confirmed ticket requests include one CD of Madonna's upcoming album, Madame X (due out June 14), with each confirmed ticket. Event ticket limit is 4 per person. For more information please visit https://madonna.livenation.com. Complete itinerary below and for all tour, ticket, VIP and Travel packages, please visit www.madonna.com.
In North America, tickets for these very special Madame X performances will be scaled between $60.00 - $760.00 (plus applicable service fees). Every ticket purchased includes a physical copy of Madonna's new release Madame X available on Interscope Records and in stores on June 14th. Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to enter to purchase tickets at $10.00 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show and fans will be notified on show date if they have been selected for this unique opportunity.
Icon is Madonna's official fan club and Verified Lifetime Legacy members of Icon will receive first access to tickets and VIP Packages to these very special dates. Legacy Fan Club members who have not already received their ticket allotments may sign in at www.madonna.livenation.com and register for the show(s) of their choice. Icon Fan Club members will be eligible to receive tickets for a single event in up to two cities.
Citi® is the official credit card of the Madame X tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets for all announced concerts by submitting their requests now through Friday, May 24th (12:00 NOON EDT) at madonna.livenation.com. If selected, cardmembers will receive notification of their ticket allocation by Sunday, June 2nd. Citi cardmembers will be eligible to receive up to 4 tickets for a single event across the entire tour. For complete cardmember details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Madame X Tour VIP Packages will be available for fans to request as well. VIP packages may include great ticket locations, exclusive backstage tour, photo opportunity on stage, VIP pre-show reception, limited edition Madonna gift item, fast pass access to designated VIP merch and concessions lanes, and more! Additionally, fans can access Travel packages which include great ticket locations, exclusive merchandise, hotel accommodations and more! All fans wishing to access VIP Packages may register for the package and show of their choice at madonna.livenation.com
The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019.
Earlier today, Live Nation confirmed that the Madame X Tour European tour will kick off January 16th at the Lisbon Coliseum with additional shows in that city on January 18 and 19. Also announced today - due to overwhelming demand six new shows were announced in London making it a total of twelve shows at The London Palladium January 26-February 11th. In Paris, shows at the historic Grand Rex are now also confirmed for February 18, 19, 20, 22 and 23.
The tour is presented by Live Nation Global Touring.
MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES
*Newly added shows bolded
Sept. 12
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 14
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 15
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 17
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 19
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 21
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 22
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 24
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 25
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 26
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 28
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 01
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Added Shows:
Oct. 02
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 03
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 05
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 06
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 07
New York, NY
BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 15
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 16
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Added Shows:
Oct. 23
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24
Chicago, IL
Chicago Theatre
Nov. 07
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 09
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 10
Las Vegas, NV
Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 12
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 13
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 14
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 16
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 17
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Added Shows:
Nov. 19
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 20
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 21
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 23
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 24
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 25
Los Angeles, CA
The Wiltern
Nov. 30
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 01
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 02
Boston, MA
Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 07
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 08
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 11
Philadelphia, PA
The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 14
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 15
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 17
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 18
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 19
Miami, FL
Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES
16-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
18-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
19-January
Lisbon, PT
Lisbon Coliseum
26 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
27 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
29 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
30 January
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
01 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
02 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
Added Shows:
04 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
05 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
06 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
08 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
09 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
11 February
London, U.K.
The London Palladium
18 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
19 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
20 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
22 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex
23 February
Paris, FR
Le Grand Rex