MADAM RADAR to Release New Live Version of Single HANDS

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Austin band MADAM RADAR has released a live version of its single HANDS, giving listeners a new rendition of the track.

Austin Americana rock favorites Madam Radar continue the countdown to the release of their forthcoming live album, Live From Antone's, with today's single 'Hands,' a soaring live rendition of one of the band's most beloved songs. Captured during a sold-out performance at Austin's legendary Antone's Nightclub, the single offers another glimpse into the electric chemistry and commanding musicianship that have earned the group a reputation as one of the city's most exciting live acts.

Originally written by guitarist and vocalist Jace Cadle for his wife and bandmate Kelly Green, 'Hands' has become a fan favorite thanks to its heartfelt lyrics, glowing harmonies, and emotional resonance. The live version captures the song's intimacy while amplifying it with the unmistakable connection shared between the band and the audience.

'I wrote Hands during the pandemic when we all had to be isolated, shares Cadle. 'This is a love song about the power of touch. When people are holding hands it is one of the most powerful ways to feel that human connection of love!'

This fall also marks a major milestone for Madam Radar as the band celebrates 10 years together. Over the past decade, the group has carved out a distinctive place in the Americana rock scene, sharing stages with artists including Bon Jovi, Lukas Nelson, Candlebox, 3 Doors Down, Hayes Carll, and Jackie Venson. They've received two Sonic Guild grants and made history as the first Austin-based band to perform at the Moody Center.

Following the release of Live From Antone's, Madam Radar will hit the road with performances across Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois, bringing the same high-energy live show captured on the album to audiences nationwide as they celebrate a decade of rocking together.

'Hands' is available now on all streaming platforms, to listen please visit: https://orcd.co/madaradarhandslive

Live From Antone's arrives October 2.

For more information, please visit www.MadamRadar.com

ABOUT MADAM RADAR

Madam Radar is a high-energy Texas-bred Americana rock band and a family affair. Known for their infectious 4-part harmonies, hard-hitting guitar solos, and memorable original songs, the band is comprised of brother/sister, Kelly Green (lead guitar/vocals) and Kody Lee (drums/vocals), and each of their spouses Jace Cadle (rhythm guitar/vocals) and Violet Lea (bass/vocals). Four formidable musicians, vocalists, and songwriters in their own right, together Kelly, Jace, Kody, and Violet deliver a dynamic fueled by Texas soul and undeniable chemistry. The Austin-based quartet has shared the stage with Rock & Roll icons and Texas legends alike, including Bon Jovi, Lukas Nelson, 3 Doors Down, Candlebox, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Arc Angels, Shinyribs, and Jackie Venson. They are a two-time Sonic Guild (formerly Black Fret) Grant recipient and were the first Austin-based band to perform at the Moody Center arena in Austin, TX. Their latest album, MOTEL, produced by GRAMMY-winner Steve Berlin of Los Lobos, captures nearly a decade of life on the road — a love letter to late nights, long highways, and the stories you write along the way. With the spirit of Americana and the swagger of rock 'n' roll, Madam Radar continues to bring their electric live energy to over 50 shows a year across the country. For more information on upcoming tour dates and new music please visit www.MadamRadar.com. Welcome to the family.

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