Macklemore Releases New Single 'Maniac' Featuring Windser

GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum-selling artist Macklemore is back today with a brand-new single, 'MANIAC,' Ft Windser - out everywhere now!

A refreshing and welcomed dose of up-tempo indie-infused pop, produced by Ryan Lewis and Budo, 'Maniac' comes with an official music video, featuring a brief cameo by Nardwuar, and is directed by Jake Magraw.

The video is inspired by and is an ode to the classic 1960's American entertainment shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show, with a nod to Outkast's classic 2003 music video for Hey Ya!

Speaking about the new song, Macklemore reveals, "The first time I heard Windser singing the hook on Maniac I fell in love with it. It's infectious and relatable and I couldn't get it out of my head. Maniac is about the euphoria of a relationship that isn't perfect, but an addictive journey of the ups and downs that make you both who you are."

'MANIAC' arrives while Macklemore's North American stadium and arena tour with Imagine Dragons is under-way. The 19-date tour kicked off August 5 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City and concludes in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium on September 15. For more information and tickets, go here.

Last month, Macklemore made his return with 'CHANT' featuring Australian break-out artist and producer Tones And I. A triumphant anthem for the ages, 'CHANT' was lauded as "uplifting," "epic" and "powerful" by SPIN Magazine, American Songwriter and Rap Radar, with E! calling it "a gospel-infused track that will please both new and old fans."

'CHANT' made its morning television debut as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series in Central Park. The Seattle born-and-based artist performed to hundreds of screaming fans, and teased a larger body of work and new musical era is on the horizon.

In other news, 2022 marks the 10-year anniversary since the release of his multiple GRAMMY® Award winning, chart topping, critically acclaimed album 'The Heist,' which spawned two #1 singles; the Diamond-certified "Thrift Shop" and multi-platinum "Can't Hold Us."

'MANIAC' featuring Windser is out everywhere now! Watch the new music video here:

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/20 - Fenway Park, Boston, MA*

08/22 - Rogers Centre, Toronto, Canada*

08/24 - Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI*

08/26 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL*

08/28 - Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH*

08/30 - Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta, GA*

09/01 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX*

09/05 - Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Commerce City, CO*

09/08 - Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA*

09/10 - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV*

09/13 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, Chula Vista, CA*

09/15 - Banc of California Stadium, Los Angeles, CA*

* w/ Imagine Dragons

Multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award winning artist Macklemore has made history with a combination of commercial success, critical acclaim and international appeal, with a total of 12.8 BILLION COMBINED STREAMS to date, Macklemore is one of the most successful independent artists of the 21st century.

'GEMINI', Macklemore's first solo effort in 12 years, was released in 2017 and debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 chart and #1 on the charts for Rap, R&B/Hip-Hop, and Independent Albums, featuring Platinum-certified singles, "Glorious" (featuring Skylar Grey), "Good Old Days" (featuring Kesha), and "Marmalade" (featuring Lil Yachty).

'GEMINI' followed two releases with producer Ryan Lewis: the multiple-GRAMMY award winning and multi-platinum album, 'The Heist' (which spawned two #1 singles, the Diamond-certified "Thrift Shop" and multi-platinum "Can't Hold Us") and 2016 release "This Unruly Mess I've Made", which featured the Platinum-certified single "Downtown".

Collectively Macklemore's music videos have been viewed over 3 BILLION times and he is one of only two rappers to have a Diamond-certified single ("Thrift Shop"). A lifelong Seattle resident, Macklemore has always believed in using his platform, resources and creative pursuits to have an impact on racial and social justice issues.

Macklemore is a co-founder of The Residency, a hip hop and youth development program that has become one of the preeminent opportunities for young aspiring artists in the region. Drawing on his personal battles with drugs and alcohol, Macklemore has consistently used his art and platform to raise awareness around issues of addiction and recovery.

In 2016 he was featured in an MTV special with President Obama about the opioid epidemic in America and was the first non-administration official ever to participate in the Presidential Weekly Address. In 2021, Macklemore launched Bogey Boys, a golf and lifestyle clothing brand that has gained quick momentum and made waves in the golf and fashion worlds.

In September 2021, Macklemorelaunched the Bogey Boys Flagship along with Goose Magees Vintage Mall on Capitol Hill in Seattle. He is a co-owner of the Seattle Sounders, of Major League Soccer and Seattle Kraken, of National Hockey League. He currently serves on the board of directors for MusiCares, The Residency and The Underground Museum in LA.