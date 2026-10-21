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MXPX to Release 12th Studio Album LIVING IN THE CHAOS

The Bremerton punk legends share new single Panic Attack ahead of the album release.

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MXPX to Release 12th Studio Album LIVING IN THE CHAOS

Punk rock band MxPx has announced its twelfth studio album, Living In The Chaos, set for release January 29. The album is available for pre-order now at MxPx.com.

Alongside the announcement, the band has released a new single, 'Panic Attack,' which captures the urgency and unfiltered energy that have made MxPx a defining force in punk rock for decades.

Since forming in 1992, punk rock veterans MxPx have ridden the music industry's highs, lows, and everything in between. What began as a group of high school kids with a passion for punk has evolved into a decades-long career that has taken them around the world more times than they can count. Along the way, the band has sold millions of records, earned RIAA Gold certification for their 1998 album Slowly Going the Way of the Buffalo, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, and received the key to their hometown of Bremerton, Washington. Through it all, MxPx have remained true to their roots, carving out a career on their own terms and proving that longevity in an ever-changing industry is a punk rock achievement in itself.

After performing on Vans Warped Tour earlier this year in Washington DC, Long Beach, Montréal and Mexico City, MxPx will perform this November at the final 2026 date in Orlando, Florida. MxPx will then head to Australia for Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in December. Stay tuned for more announcements to come.

With Living In The Chaos, the band continues to build on its enduring legacy while proving that its punk spirit remains as vital as ever.

Living In The Chaos - Track Listing

01. The Good Days

02. Mind Control

03. Panic Attack

04. On Saturday

05. Wrecked My Day

06. No Kings

07. Complaint Department

08. Not Me

09. Don't Say Goodbye To Me

10. Never Apologize

11. Watching The Sun Come Up

12. Once In A Lifetimes (Vinyl/CD Exclusive)

13. Nervous Energy (Vinyl/CD Exclusive)

Photo Credit: Sarina Solem

MXPX to Release 12th Studio Album LIVING IN THE CHAOS Image


Photo Credit: Sarina Solem
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