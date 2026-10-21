MXPX to Release 12th Studio Album LIVING IN THE CHAOS
The Bremerton punk legends share new single Panic Attack ahead of the album release.
Punk rock band MxPx has announced its twelfth studio album, Living In The Chaos, set for release January 29. The album is available for pre-order now at MxPx.com.
Alongside the announcement, the band has released a new single, 'Panic Attack,' which captures the urgency and unfiltered energy that have made MxPx a defining force in punk rock for decades.
Since forming in 1992, punk rock veterans MxPx have ridden the music industry's highs, lows, and everything in between. What began as a group of high school kids with a passion for punk has evolved into a decades-long career that has taken them around the world more times than they can count. Along the way, the band has sold millions of records, earned RIAA Gold certification for their 1998 album Slowly Going the Way of the Buffalo, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, and received the key to their hometown of Bremerton, Washington. Through it all, MxPx have remained true to their roots, carving out a career on their own terms and proving that longevity in an ever-changing industry is a punk rock achievement in itself.
After performing on Vans Warped Tour earlier this year in Washington DC, Long Beach, Montréal and Mexico City, MxPx will perform this November at the final 2026 date in Orlando, Florida. MxPx will then head to Australia for Good Things Festival in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in December. Stay tuned for more announcements to come.
With Living In The Chaos, the band continues to build on its enduring legacy while proving that its punk spirit remains as vital as ever.
Living In The Chaos - Track Listing
01. The Good Days
02. Mind Control
03. Panic Attack
04. On Saturday
05. Wrecked My Day
06. No Kings
07. Complaint Department
08. Not Me
09. Don't Say Goodbye To Me
10. Never Apologize
11. Watching The Sun Come Up
12. Once In A Lifetimes (Vinyl/CD Exclusive)
13. Nervous Energy (Vinyl/CD Exclusive)
Photo Credit: Sarina Solem
Photo Credit: Sarina Solem
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