MUNYA Releases 'Tonight, Tonight' Cover from Upcoming Album

MUNYA, a.k.a producer, singer, songwriter and performer Josie Boivin, recently announced her long-awaited self-written, self-produced and self-recorded debut album Voyage to Mars, which will be released on November 5th.

Today she shares another taste of the forthcoming record with the surprising and stunning cover of The Smashing Pumpkins "Tonight, Tonight.

With a background in opera and jazz, MUNYA has always had two big dreams: to be a musician, and...to go to Mars.

"I love space. I love aliens. I love thinking that we're not alone in this big strange universe," she said in a statement. "Those things give me hope."

That hope led to Voyage To Mars, her debut album named for Georges Méliès' classic silent film Le Voyage dans la Lune. Filled with songs that feel beamed in from another world and suffused with an otherworldly light, Voyage to Mars was entirely recorded in Boivin's apartment during the pandemic. The longing to be elsewhere is palpable throughout the album, but not with a heavy or melancholic tone: with an expansive and optimistic one.

Listen to the new track here: