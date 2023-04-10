MUNA Cover Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' Ahead of Taylor Swift Concerts

MUNA just wrapped up their first ever Australian tour, where they supported Lorde and co-headlined Sydney WorldPride.

The shows were nothing short of electrifying with so many special moments including Lorde joining them to perform "Kind of Girl" which you can watch via Rolling Stone. Also while in Australia and in celebration of the 25th anniversary of Celine Dion's hit "My Heart Will Go On," the band delivered a spellbinding and emotional cover of the song for Triple j's Like a Version.

MUNA kicked off the first date with Taylor Swift as part of her already iconic Eras tour in Texas last week. They will be joining Swift on nine dates across the US. You can also check out the band's cover of "august" as part of their Spotify Singles Session at Electric Lady studio.

Next month, the band will hit the road for a massive headline tour that will kick off with a performance at Coachella and conclude at Bonnaroo Music Festival. It will be a triumphant return for a band whose live show is known for its electricity and sincerity which The Atlantic called "joyful and glorious and wonderfully queer." All dates are listed below including their UK festival dates over the Summer. You can read all about the band's huge rise and touring plans in the latest issue of Pollstar.

MUNA 2023 North American Tour Dates

April 14 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo * SOLD OUT

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield * SOLD OUT

April 20 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House SOLD OUT

April 21 - Coachella - Indio, CA

April 24 - Austin City Limits Live - The Moody Theatre - Austin, TX

April 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater * SOLD OUT

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle * SOLD OUT

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore * SOLD OUT

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met * LOW TICKETS

May 6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner * SOLD OUT

May 8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 * SOLD OUT

May 9 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 # SOLD OUT

May 12 - Washington, DC - The Anthem * SOLD OUT

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL Live * SOLD OUT

May 14 - Toronto, ON - History * SOLD OUT

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed * SOLD OUT

May 17 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre * SOLD OUT

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Capitol Hill Block Party

Support from Nova Twins *

Support from Lou Roy #

Taylor Swift Dates

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

^ MUNA to support Taylor Swift

UK and EU Tour Dates

August 13 - Copenhagen, DK - KB Hallen ~

August 15 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall ~

August 16 - Cologne, DE - Palladium ~

August 18 - Biddinghuizen, NL Lowlands

August 19 - Kiewit-Hasselt - Pukkelpop

August 20 - London, UK - Gunnersbury Park ~

August 25 - Leeds, UK - Leeds Festival

August 26 - Edinburgh, UK - Connect Festival

August 27 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

August 28 - Dublin, IE - Royal Hospital Kilmainham

~ MUNA to support boygenius

Photo Credit: Isaac Schneider