MÖTLEY CRÜE to Return to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

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Mötley Crüe is heading back to Las Vegas next spring with Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City, an exclusive limited run of eight shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, running March 19 through April 3, 2027. The band that pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency over a decade ago is returning to the city following three previous sold-out residencies: Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City (2012), Evening In Hell (2013) and The Las Vegas Residency (2025).

With its fourth Las Vegas residency, Mötley Crüe brings the Carnival of Sins tour to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The run will feature stunning visuals and a fan-voted setlist of iconic hits, including songs returning to the stage for the first time in decades.

An exclusive pre-sale for members of Mötley Crüe's S.I.N. Club will begin Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can join the S.I.N. Club for free at motley.com.

Citi is the official card of Mötley Crüe's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Citi card members will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. PT until Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. PT through the Citi Entertainment program. Complete pre-sale details are available at citientertainment.com. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation customers, will have access to a presale beginning Thursday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets for the eight shows go on sale to the public Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com/MotleyCrueVegas. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins In Sin City 2027 Show Dates:

March 2027: 19

March 2027: 20

March 2027: 24

March 2027: 26

March 2027: 27

March 2027: 31

April 2027: 2

April 2027: 3

Mötley Crüe also announced that a portion of the proceeds from ticket sales of Mötley Crüe At The Colosseum At Caesars Palace, Carnival Of Sins in Sin City, will be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that provides thousands of young people experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada with wraparound support to help youth move into stable housing, grow and flourish.

On October 30, Mötley Crüe will release a special 45th Anniversary Limited Edition Box Set of their debut album Too Fast For Love, via BMG. Too Fast For Love was the first great Los Angeles hard rock album of the '80s, helping kick open the doors for that decade's fertile Hollywood rock scene, as well as the signing frenzy and imitators that followed.

The centerpiece of the 45th anniversary celebration is a limited edition deluxe box set that includes the 1981 Leathür Records version, the 1982 Elektra Records version, live recordings from the Perkins Palace shows in 1982 (previewing tracks from 1983's Shout At The Devil), a never-before-released 5-track 1LP featuring demos from the band's first-ever studio sessions from March 1981, a replica demo cassette, replica 7' single, 100-page photo book, replica poster and more.

An ultra-limited, hand-numbered version with additional elements, available exclusively at the Crüeseum, has already sold out. Standard Editions of Too Fast For Love will be available on CD and LP, alongside physical retail-exclusive editions at Walmart (CD and LP), Independent Retail (LP), Amazon (LP) and Revolver (LP). For the first time, Too Fast For Love – Leathür Records Version will be available on streaming services.

About Mötley Crüe

Hailing from Los Angeles, CA, Mötley Crüe has commandeered the rock pantheon for 40+ years. The band has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and has amassed 7 USA Platinum and Multi-Platinum albums, 8 Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum singles, 22 Top 40 mainstream rock hits, 6 Top 20 pop singles, 3 GRAMMY nominations, 5 New York Times Best Selling books, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a hit Netflix movie. The quartet has amassed nearly 10 billion streams and has over 9.5 million followers on social media.

Known for their iconic live performances, Mötley Crüe has sold out countless tours around the world in front of millions of fans and pioneered the Las Vegas rock residency with a sold-out run in 2012. Hit songs, like 'Kickstart My Heart' and 'Home Sweet Home,' are frequently licensed by major brands such as NASCAR, Dodge, Coldwell Banker, Carl's Jr., and KIA, and their music can be heard on hit TV shows like Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, among others.

The band's biography, The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band, became a New York Times Best Seller in 2001 and has sold over 1 million copies worldwide. Members of the band have authored 5 additional New York Times Best Selling books since. In 2019, Netflix premiered The Dirt, a biopic based on the bestselling book.

Mötley Crüe remains a global draw 45 years into their career, having wrapped up a two-year stadium world tour in late 2023. In 2024, the band ushered in a new era, signing to Big Machine Records and releasing the single 'Dogs of War.' 2025 saw Mötley Crüe return to the Las Vegas Strip for the band's third Sin City residency, the first one since 2013, with ten nights at Dolby Live at Park MGM. Mötley Crüe is celebrating their 45th anniversary in 2026, following a North American tour from July through September. For upcoming announcements, more information and tour dates, visit motley.com.

About Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace, the Las Vegas Strip resort, features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace, the renovated Colosseum Tower and THE VILLAS Caesars Palace, which has earned the AAA Five Diamond rating. Both Caesars Palace and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace have also received AAA Four Diamond designations.

The 4,300-seat Colosseum is a Las Vegas venue with a legacy of superstar talent featured in an intimate setting. The Colosseum currently spotlights entertainers including LISA, Mötley Crüe, Sting, Tim McGRaw and Rod Stewart. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). More information is available at caesarspalace.com.

Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-522-4700, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About NPHY

NPHY is a service provider for youth experiencing homelessness in Southern Nevada. Since 2001, NPHY's programs have helped thousands of homeless youth graduate from high school, enroll in college, embark on careers, find their passions, build supportive social networks, transition to safe and stable housing, and realize brighter futures. In 2017, NPHY founded The Movement to End Youth Homelessness, which hosts the annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit. More information is available at nphy.org.

Photo Credit: Ross Halfin









Photo Credit: Ross Halfin

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