Ahadadream Releases New Single 'Left/Right' With Dismantle and Jamakabi

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Ahadadream has released a new single titled LEFT/RIGHT, made in collaboration with Dismantle and Jamakabi.

The single, released via Astralwerks, is described as a futuristic breaks track built around razor-sharp percussion, weighty bass and Jamakabi's vocal. The track sees Ahadadream push his signature rhythmic sound into new territory, embracing the energy of UK breaks while retaining the percussive identity that has become his calling card. It is a collaboration with UK bass producer Dismantle and grime pioneer Jamakabi.

Ahadadream commented, 'As someone who grew up in love with Grime, it's an honour to collaborate with one of the OGs, Jamakabi. His voice on seminal classic records like Pow is so iconic, and shaped my discovery of UK music. Dismantle is an artist who I've been inspired by for the longest time, having first booked him for one of my parties more than 10 years ago and also going on to release his music on my label with Sam Interface, More Time Records. Feels like a perfect storm and I'm so happy with how it's sounding.'

Pakistan-born, London-based artist Ahadadream is one of the most iconic and groundbreaking artists on the UK scene in recent years, with exceptional DJ skills, unmistakable production, and is driving forward South Asian culture in the UK at a time when creative representation and celebration of culture are so important.

Ahad's star has been rising over the past few years, from the London underground to the forefront of electronic music. In 2023, his Boiler Room went viral, followed by breakout single 'TAKA' with Skrillex and Priya Ragu, which was crowned BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record and Essential New Tune, as well as reaching #3 in the UK's Official Asian Music Chart. The British DJ Pete Tong named Ahad his 'Future Star For 2024,' comparing his insider appeal to Bicep, and the DJ Mag Awards nominated Ahad for Best DJ. That summer, he made his Coachella and Lollapalooza debuts, playing to enormous crowds and bringing his unmistakable sound to rapt new audiences.

Closer to home in 2025, Ahad headlined and curated an incredible three-room takeover at London club Fabric, filling the iconic space with both emerging talent and his heroes including Roska, Baalti, Jolie P and the PRÍNCIPE crew from Lisbon. Continuing his hot streak of must-see b2bs, Ahad appeared as part of Nia Archive's lineup at Manchester's Warehouse Project, playing back-to-back with Eliza Rose. That same year, he took Dialled In on tour across South Asia for the first time. And in 2026, Ahad followed 'TAKA' with the peak-time low-end thumper 'Bass Dhol,' with Skrillex and Raf-Saperra, the first single on the all-new Dialled In imprint (via Island Records); it went to #1 on the Official British Asian Music Chart.

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