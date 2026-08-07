Naisha Releases Debut EP 911 and Video for CONTRABAND

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Naisha has released her debut EP 911 via Interscope Records/Desi Trill, alongside a music video for CONTRABAND shot on location in India. The EP was executive produced by Naisha alongside Skrillex and Dilip Venkatesh, and includes collaborations with BEAM and Ty Dolla $ign. The CONTRABAND video was directed by Ruby and Colin Tilley, with creative direction from Naisha herself.

911, executive produced by Naisha alongside collaborators Skrillex and Dilip Venkatesh and featuring collaborations with BEAM and Ty Dolla $ign, finds the multi-talented musician pulling sounds from across genres into a new, unified sonic language. Over the course of the EP, she seamlessly floats between English, Hindi and Caribbean patois — a nod to her Trinidadian heritage on her mother's side — all with her confident production leading the way.

This exploration carries into the 'CONTRABAND' music video, featuring creative direction from Naisha herself, and visuals as thrilling as the music. Shot in Mumbai, the whirlwind video sees Naisha moving from street to street, through crowds, dance numbers and more, as the titular contraband.

Naisha says:

'For the last few years, people have heard me through collaborations and features, but those songs were only a glimpse into my world. With 911, I finally get to share a project that feels completely mine. My melodies, my influences, my perspective start to finish.'

'Executive produced by Naisha, sonically and visually.'

'Visual storytelling is such a big part of how I express myself. It's my way of translating who I am and the beautiful chaos I exist in. The same chaos lives in my music too.'

'911 is authentically me. Every part of it. I am excited to be at a stage where I can make things imperfectly perfect and trust myself enough to put them out into the world.'

'Just people making magic because they love music.'

'911 is emotional, chaotic, playful, honest and completely my world.'

'So call 911'

'Naisha is here 💋'

Naisha has risen to prominence with several star turns on tracks with longtime collaborator Skrillex, most recently on 'Diwali' from his album SOMA released earlier this summer. In 2024, she featured on Skrillex's collaboration with Four Tet and Champion on 'Talk To Me.' With vocals in her native Hindi, 'Diwali' and 'so then' exemplify Naisha's knack for turning disparate influences, clashing melodies and unexpected rhythms into a kaleidoscopic, singular sound.

Born and raised in India and now based between Los Angeles and Mumbai, Naisha grew up immersed in music from around the world: from Aaliyah and D'Angelo to Bob Marley to classic Bollywood soundtracks. With a relentless hunger for discovery that took her through stints as a model and actor in training, Naisha met Skrillex at a rave at 4 a.m. and was in the studio recording the next day. In recent months Naisha has DJed around the globe, introducing her signature Naish To Meet Ya party series and popping up on festival stages.

Tracklist

1. so then (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

2. CONTRABAND (feat. Skrillex, BEAM & Dilip)

3. jaana

Naisha has previously appeared on Skrillex tracks including Diwali from his album SOMA and the 2024 collaboration Talk To Me with Four Tet and Champion. Born and raised in India and now based between Los Angeles and Mumbai, she has also performed as a DJ internationally, including through her Naish To Meet Ya party series.

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