MPEACH Drops New Video For 'Sacude'

Multi-disciplinary, electronic urbano artist MPEACH (aka Mariana Martin Capriles) drops her newest single "Sacude" today with her imprint Peachtown! The new single is a moody dembow with a release and let go, give into the music flow sure to get the dance floor hot and sweaty! "Sacude" is out today, and available everywhere you stream music.

Watch below!

"Sacude" is the third of a series of singles MPEACH has co-produced with long-time collaborator Jimmy Flamante including 'TBT' and 'Riki Traki'. The duo incorporates a soundscape that is influenced by a cross-pollination of sounds from Latin America, the Caribbean, North America, and Europe. MPEACH is known to create experiences that carry cultures through space and time on a wave of electronic urbano pop that she calls Future Latin #latinxdelfuturo. The sounds and energy from her production translate to high-energy dance beats meet low-end bass, and flirt with rhythms rooted in traditions from her native Venezuela. Resulting in an effortless bridge of her prowess as a vocalist, songwriter, DJ, director and designer.

MPEACH included the new song on the tastemaker label APOCALIPSIS Benefit Compilation for Immigrant Defense title "Sin Fronteras" which is out now and only on bandcamp. She comments, "It is important for me to speak out about these issues not only related to Venezuelans but everywhere, and particularly in the US since it's where I live now. I believe in promoting change by being the change. This requires that you stay working on yourself, staying connected to what you love, to good energy, to positive things and through that you are able to create a work that has positive impact. From that good feeling place ideas will flow, connections will happen and positive change generated."



With the new single, MPEACH is able to share her immigration story and the complex issues immigrants face, she says, "I am myself and immigrant and I come from a country (Venezuela) that is living a huge immigration outburst due to economic and political unrest," and continues, "It is part of my everyday experience, my generation is all spread around the world, families are all divided. It's an experience that defines contemporary Venezuelans across the board regardless of socioeconomic status, privilege or race.



It also affects Venezuelans that have not migrated and are still in the country because aside from the socioeconomic and political situation, so many family members and people they know left. You are home but most of your family is far away, it's a very strange and complex situation. It is also affecting neighboring countries receiving waves of Venezuelan migrants, people with less resources are desperate and are the one exposed to more xenophobia and difficulties to migrate."



A multi-talented visionary, MPEACH has released music with tastemaker labels Dutty Artz, Abstractor, NWLA, Interscope, Majia and her own imprint PEACHTOWN. MPeach's previous singles "What I Am" produced by Vermilion Bird and "Alarma (feat.Copout)" appears in the soundtrack of "Skate Kitchen" a film by award-winning director Crystal Moselle, and released with Darkroom/Interscope Records. Earlier this year she released "SUELTA" a collaboration with Santa Muertes' SINES, and the lead single on his debut EP "GMNI" out now on Majia. Her newest single "Sacude" premiered on the critically acclaimed APOCALIPSIS Benefit Compilation for Immigrant Defense titled "Sin Fronteras." MPEACH has officially dropped "Sacude" and it is out now via PEACHTOWN.











Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You