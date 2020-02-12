MOANING Will Release New Album March 20

Catch MOANING-who will release their new album on Sub Pop March 20, 2020-at the next Dr. Martens Music & Film Series concert in Los Angeles this Thursday, February 13 at the MOON ROOM (3000 Los Feliz Blvd) free with RSVP Here.

What happens when an abrasive rock trio trades guitars for synths, cranks up the beats and leans into the everyday anxieties of simply being a functioning human in the 21st century? The answer is Uneasy Laughter, the sensational second Sub Pop release from Los Angeles-based Moaning.

Uneasy Laughter is a collaborative breakthrough which significantly brightens Moaning's once claustrophobic sound, again abetted by producer/engineer Alex Newport (At The Drive-In, Bloc Party, Melvins). The trio points to first single "Ego," out now, which features a costume-heavy video directed by Ambar Navarro (Soccer Mommy, Oberhoffer, Anna Burch), as an embodiment of this evolution. Watch the video for MOANING's single "Ego" below.

"The lyrics are about letting go of your own bulls to help other people. Wanting to love yourself to love others. The ego can make you feel like you're the greatest person in the world or the worst." stated vocalist Sean Solomon. "It makes you think your problems are abnormally different which is isolating and rarely true. The song is a reminder that listening to other perspectives is important and beneficial to both parties involved."

Pre-order Uneasy Laughter HERE.

Listen to "Ego" here:





