MK Unveils Addictive New Game 'Chemical Chase'

Dance music hitmaker MK has dropped the addictive web game 'Chemical Chase', based around his latest single 'Chemical'.



With the aim of navigating an animatronic dog's head through the city at night, 'Chemical Chase' is a gripping game set to the soundtrack of 'Chemical'.

The game is dropping alongside a selection of remixes of the summer anthem, including LP Giobbi's rework on July 16th, MK's fresh take on the 23rd July, and rounding out the remix package is Nic Fanciulli's remix, coming on July 30th. The new remixes can be heard in the web game by players as they drop too.



"I've always been into video games. I owned every game system from Atari 2600, ColeCovision, Intellivision to every Nintendo, Xbox and Playstation system, with a few arcade machines in between", MK explains. "I wanted to create something fun for my fans whilst we all wait for shows to come back."



The remixes and game follow the boundary-pushing official video, featuring the anthropomorphic dog protagonist whose head is the focal point of 'Chemical Chase'. Touching on themes of lust, infidelity and being bound by one's true nature, the visuals expertly blurred the lines between reality and fabrication.



Hitting the ground running, 'Chemical' was crowned BBC Radio 1 'Hottest Record in the World' by Annie Mac, 'Essential New Tune' by Pete Tong and 'Jam Hot' by MistaJam on Capital Dance. It is also featured on the cover of Spotify's Massive Dance Hits, Apple Music's danceXL and Amazon's Sound of Modern House, since amassing 3.7 million Spotify streams.



With an unrivalled work rate MK, earlier in the year, starred in a new global ad campaign for Jaguar Cars, a career defining moment by any standards and also just announced details of a bumper tour of Europe and North America during the final quarter of 2021 spanning no fewer than 25 dates. More recently the prolific producer also just released his reworked version of Celeste's hit 'Stop This Flame'.



Possessing all the infectious energy of the track itself, 'Chemical Chase' is a web game that you simply won't be able to turn off.