MILKU Release Debut Single 'Alone'

Accompanying the track is a cinematic video set in a picturesque European summer, directed by Thomas Davies.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Introducing new Eora/Sydney-based art-pop indie artist, Milku aka Miles Elkington, with his newest single and video, "Alone".

A bouncy alt-pop confessional set to a tight backbeat rhythm, Milku shines as he transposes introspective thought via a sunny drawling delivery. Produced by Tim Fitz (Middle Kids) and Dave Hammer, "Alone" is anchored by a humming melody that soon becomes an earworm for repeat play.

Milku says of "Alone": "To me this song is about the loneliness we feel under the big game we talk and the beautiful photos we take, and the gnawing feeling that maybe we're not all we're cracked up to be. I thought it would be funny to set that idea to the happiest synth sounds I could make and the most beautiful locations in the world while on holidays. I don't really see this song as ironic, nor fully self-serious - it's just the happy and the sad of being alone, played together."

From being told as a child by a Spice Girl that he was 'fanciable and cheeky', Milku has been making his way through music ever since. Across the next decade, from his teen years in Darwin to his current base of Sydney as touring guitarist for Middle Kids, the sound of Milku was slowly born.

A love letter from a bedroom art-pop artist at heart to the synthesizers, autotune and the New York indie bands of the early 00s, Milku is bold, bombastic, and anchored by connected emotion. Evolving into the vibrant project it is today, Milku's playful sonic profile is riddled with juxtaposition at every turn, as he carves a space for fun in navigating life's feelings, doubts and love.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Melanie Or



