MIKA Performs on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

MIKA appeared on last night's episode of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" for performances of "Tiny Love" and "Big Girl."

The global pop star visited Seth Meyers ahead of his back-to-back sold-out shows at Brooklyn Steel tonight and tomorrow. He is set to tour North America this fall in celebration of his highly anticipated new album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook, out October 4.

He has debuted three tracks off the forthcoming record, "Ice Cream," "Tiny Love" and "Sanremo," leading Idolator to proclaim "My Name Is Michael Holbrook is rapidly shaping up to be one of the best albums of 2019."

For his first full length in five years, MIKA explores his American heritage on My Name Is Michael Holbrook. While his tumultuous childhood began in Lebanon before fleeing to Paris and then London, he focuses the album on the roots he traces back to his father's Savannah, Georgia upbringing. The work also paints a loving picture of his relationship with his mother, the woman who trained him, made his wardrobe for years on the road and most importantly taught him never to follow and always to express himself fearlessly. After writing in home studios in Miami and Tuscany over the course of two years, MIKA went to Brussels to record with producers Marc Crew and Dan Priddy.

"I hadn't put out a record in four years. I didn't know what to do when it came time to start the process and was honestly kind of at a loss," MIKA says. "I felt a little disappointed by the commercial side of the industry. I didn't want to make a record by numbers or by committee. I wanted to make an uncontaminated, homemade pop record."

Born Michael Holbrook Penniman Jr. in 1983 as the third of five children, MIKA started vocal lessons at seven years old. Learning to play piano and write songs while showing otherworldly vocal range, MIKA quickly became a young virtuoso. MIKA's musical success began with the release of his hit single, "Grace Kelly." The single was featured on his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over seven million copies worldwide. Since his debut he has released three other Platinum selling full length albums, The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, and No Place In Heaven. In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act, but he has also been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards. Additionally, his RA12 primetime variety show "Stasera Casa Mika" won the prestigious Rose D'or Award for Best Entertainment Series in 2017. Furthermore, he has been a judge on France's The Voice for six years and hosts his own BBC2 Radio show "The Art of Song."





