M(H)AOL Releases New Single & Video SCAM MANIFESTO on Merge Records

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Irish post-punk band M(h)aol have released their new single and video 'Scam Manifesto' via Merge Records and Tulle. The track is the band's first new release since their acclaimed album Something Soft and is out now on all streaming platforms.

Since the release of Something Soft, M(h)aol have earned widespread acclaim, including a feature from Pitchfork, where the album landed at Number 9 on their Best Rock Albums of 2025 list, praise from The New York Times, and a KEXP Live Session, among other highlights.

''Scam Manifesto' is a song I wrote during one of my semi-regular social media breaks,' Constance Keane (drums/vocals, she/her) says. 'My entire feed was 'how to lose the last 5 lbs' and obituaries for people I didn't know. It's about the guilt I feel about my own hypocrisy. Publicly, I say that as a woman it's my right to be as ugly and old as I want and still value myself, while privately I was consistently fixating on a list of things I would change about my appearance. It's about having one rule for others and another one for yourself.'

Formed in Dublin, the band have established themselves as one of contemporary Irish post-punk's most distinctive voices, channeling rage, humor, empathy, and vulnerability into cathartic songs. The current lineup features Keane (drums/vocals), Jamie Hyland (bass/vocals, she/her), and Sean Nolan (guitar/he/him), whose chemistry has helped shape the band's increasingly dynamic approach to songwriting and live performances. On 'Scam Manifesto,' M(h)aol are joined by Pixie Cut Rhythm Orchestra's Sarah Deegan (she/her) on backing vocals.

Since their formation, M(h)aol have built a devoted following with songs that explore misogyny, relationships, consumerism, identity, and the search for empathy in an increasingly fractured world, while balancing their signature mix of humor and vulnerability. Following their acclaimed releases Gender Studies, Attachment Styles, and Something Soft, 'Scam Manifesto' finds M(h)aol continuing to make music that is both deeply personal and impossible to separate from the world around it.

Photo Credit: Ginny Davies



Photo Credit: Ginny Davies

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