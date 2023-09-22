METTE Releases Debut EP 'Mettenarrative'

Multi-hyphenate artist METTE has today released her highly anticipated debut EP ‘METTENARRATIVE’ through Since ‘93/RCA Records. Alongside the release, METTE has also dropped her infectious new single ‘FOR THE PEOPLE.'

Speaking about the release, METTE says: ‘My EP is a collection of songs that light up a constellation of my artistry. Songwriting is a practice that is full of my joy and my narrative; the purpose is to share my humble vantage point in the grand “meta-narrative” of the human experience. These aural portraits seek to convey my ideals, my fantasies, and my most intimate thoughts through intersectional and multi-genre sound. Bringing this work to the world conjures the most insurmountable gratitude – I feel alive like never before. The journey to this project’s completion has been nearly 5 years long. . . and I have no regrets for taking my time, garnering my skills, and honing my intentions. Thank you for listening.’

The seven track project showcases METTE’s raw vocal talent, signature catchy hooks, introspective lyricism and multifaceted artistry drawing on themes of softness, power, honesty, nobility, and vulnerability which cements her position as one of the most exciting artists right now and into 2024. The electrifying EP includes previous singles ‘MAMA’S EYES’ (which hit #1 in the UK Club Chart, amassed over 5 million streams) and ‘VAN GOGH’, an intro track, ‘METTE INTRO’, as well as four new songs, ‘FOR THE PEOPLE’, ‘CHOCOLATE CITY’, ‘PSYCHO’ and ‘ACID RAIN’.

This Autumn will see METTE take centre stage, performing a sold-out headline show at The Lower Third, London on 28th September, before joining Jessie Ware on her UK tour in November. METTE has been having a standout year since the release of ‘MAMA’S EYES’ and ‘VAN GOGH’. She garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Clara Amfo, Vogue, The Face, NME, Clash, ELLE, The Line of Best Fit, DIY, The Fader, The Guardian and more. Not stopping there, 2023 has also seen METTE grace the covers of renowned publications including Notion, BEAT and Hunger.

Minnesota native METTE exploded onto the pop cultural landscape as the fearless star in N.E.R.D and Rihanna’s ‘Lemon’ video and was a long-standing member of Pharrell’s dance squad The Baes. METTE also starred alongside J-Lo in the film Hustlers and more recently played ‘Video Girl Barbie’ in the box office record breaking, star studded cast of Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie’. If that wasn’t enough, she also partnered with Alexander McQueen for the Sprint Runner and SS23 campaigns, by Grammy Award winning directors, Sophie Muller and Jonas Åkerlund, respectively.

UK TOUR DATES 2023

28 Sept - The Lower Third, London (SOLD OUT)

10 Nov - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester* (SOLD OUT)

11 Nov - Victoria Warehouse, Manchester* (SOLD OUT)

13 Nov - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow* (SOLD OUT)

14 Nov - Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow*

17 Nov - Alexandra Palace, London* (SOLD OUT)

18 Nov - Alexandra Palace, London*

*supporting Jessie Ware

