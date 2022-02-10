MEMES Release New Single 'Second Thought'

Glasgow's self-proclaimed "laptop-rock" duo MEMES are back with the chaotic new single: "Second Thought".

Never a band afraid to think outside the box, their latest cut finds them embracing those most dangerous of thoughts we all have ticking away at the back of the mind...

"I know I said we'd tie the knot. But now I've had a second thought. That we could make a life and what-not. But now I've had a second thought..." outbursts John McLinden here.

Reevaluating everything from relationships to career choices, "Second Thought" flickers relentlessly through our thoughts, from the epiphanous to the ridiculous, with a machine-gun like intensity. Think you can pick your favourite Knight of the Round Table? Perhaps it's time to think again on that too...

Coupling an erratic agit-punk electricity to a boiling-point bassline, in "Second Thought" MEMES add to their arsenal an anti-anthem as tempestuous as a tantrum; as paranoid as it is unpredictable. Delving into the new single, John says:

"I've often wondered what people are really thinking when I talk to them. Behind the mask and the measured words. So, I started imagining these cartoon conversations where involuntary thought bubbles would appear above people's heads as they spoke, betraying what they truly thought. That's what gave birth to the song".

The feverish follow-up to the Autumn's equally outlandish "Heavy Night", "Second Thought" arrives as the latest sample of an upcoming E.P. produced by Darwin Deez; confirmed for release later this year.

Listen to the new single here: