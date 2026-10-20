MEDESKI MARTIN & WOOD to Headline Orpheum Theater in New Orleans

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Medeski Martin & Wood have announced a headlining show at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on Friday, April 23. An exclusive, one-night-only performance taking place during the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, it marks the legendary jazz-funk trio's first appearance during Jazzfest in ten years and their only announced date in 2027 so far.

Artist presale tickets go on sale this Wednesday, October 21, at 10 a.m. local, with the general on-sale beginning Friday, October 23, at 10 a.m. local. Tickets and additional information are available via Ticketmaster.

'New Orleans holds a special place in our hearts. Jonathan Mayers (Superfly), who we sadly lost in 2025, was an early supporter and he flew us down to play Tips in 1996. We brought our parents and dubbed it 'The Parental Summit,'' says Medeski. 'We fell in love with the place and over the following 20 years we had countless great shows, met so many of our musical heroes, and had great times there.'

Although primarily on hiatus for the last decade, Medeski Martin & Wood's renowned fourth album, Shack-man, originally released October 15, 1996, on Gramavision Records, is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a limited-edition fluorescent green vinyl reissue from Real Gone Records. Recorded at a remote DIY studio in the Hawaiian jungle that the band dubbed 'The Shack,' it quickly became their most successful release up to that point. Rolling Stone wrote, 'MMW distill extended live jams into four-to-seven-minute instrumental pearls while energetically dissolving the boundaries that separate rock, jazz and the urban sound du jour,' while Relix called it a 'dark, funky dorm room breakthrough,' and New York Magazine declared, 'They snake-charm Deadheads, they wow cold-eyed hipsters. Downtown jazz's latest emissaries to the world are three guys named Medeski, Martin & Wood.'

Having played only two shows in 2026, both outside of the U.S., MMW's upcoming show at The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans is a rare chance for fans to catch the band.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Katz



Photo Credit: Jimmy Katz

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