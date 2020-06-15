MDLBEAST Freqways Launches 12-Hour Digital Music Festival Featuring Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Maceo Plex And More

Game-changing Middle Eastern lifestyle and entertainment brand MDLBEAST are to launch MDLBEAST Freqways - an immersive musical adventure and virtual travel experience that takes you around the world via a 12-hour, multi-stage online music festival that starts at 7pm (GMT+3) on June 20th and ends at 7am on World Music Day. Featuring international artists such as Steve Aoki, Afrojack, Maceo Plex, Claptone, Danny Tenaglia, Deep Dish, Sasha, Butch, Art Department, Gui Boratto, Benny Benassi and regional stars such as Baloo, Cosmicat, Jade x Tala and Antabi Brothers. The festival offers a platform where art, music and culture combine and bring people together through the common language of music.

MDLBEAST is a global creative platform setting the tone for music, art and culture in the Middle East. Their flagship annual event, Soundstorm, was the region's largest festival to date, with the world's largest ever festival stage, and had an attendance of 400,000 people over three days. In a notable evolution from previous years, the event brought quality underground music out of the local shadows and into the global spotlight, forever changing the scene and inspiring the next generation, bridging gaps between cultures and offering opportunities for collaboration and representation of regional and international talents under one umbrella.

Expanding these core values of spreading joy through music, arts and culture to the world, Freqways will be a borderless online festival and virtual travel experience where movement is unlimited despite us all being in lockdown. It will bring people together from diverse backgrounds and unite through the common language of music, so once virtual travellers get their boarding pass, they will head to any one of the three carefully conceived boarding gates (stages) and prepare for take off, all from the comfort of their own home.

What's more, MDLBEAST Freqways will integrate with existing virtual museums and galleries to emulate the cultural experiences people seek when they travel. As such, this is an opportunity to explore rich Saudi culture, art and heritage, experience new sights and sounds and discover things in a reimagined way via your desktop. Adding to the immersive and escapist theme of air travel, MDLBEAST-branded merch is available before, during and after the event in a Duty Free-style area that perfectly compliments the flight experience.

Ahmad Alammary, Chief Creative Officer says "The music industry in the region is raw and the merging of neo-culture and technology creates a new buzz, inspiring young musicians to create fresh, unexpected music. MLDBEAST is here to celebrate that... Music and art are universal. A language that can bring people together, inspiring new thriving, creative communities."

Freqways is an opportunity to showcase both local Saudi talent and iconic locations across the Kingdom. A roster of Saudi DJs, will be performing their sets in beautiful and diverse landscapes - many of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites - in places like Diriyah, Abha, Al Baha, Al Balad in Jeddah and more. Meanwhile, international DJs play from Berlin, Washington, Miami, Las Vegas, Amsterdam, New York, Dallas and many other cities around the world.

This creative exchange, regional showcase and global coming together of like minded art, music and culture lovers is to be a historic moment for dance music in the Middle East and beyond.

The digital music festival can be streamed on Saturday via the MDL Beast website: https://freqways.mdlbeast.com/

INTERNATIONAL ACTS

Afrojack (Amsterdam)

Art Department (Barcelona)

Benny Benassi (Vernazza)

Butch (Frankfurt)

Claptone (Berlin)

Danny Tenaglia (Miami)

Deep Dish (Washington DC)

Dirty South (Melbourne)

Delano Smith (Detroit)

EDX (Zurich)

Laidback Luke (New York)

Gui Boratto (Sao Paulo)

Maceo Plex (Dallas)

Phil Weeks (Paris)

Sasha (Ibiza)

Steve Aoki (Las Vegas)

Steve Lawler (Midlands, UK)

& MORE

REGIONAL ACTS

Anmarz (Jeddah)

Antabi Brothers (Diriyah)

Baloo (Al Baha)

Cosmicat (Red Sea)

K.LED & Majid (Riyadh)

Jade x Tala (Beirut)

& MORE

Related Articles View More Music Stories