MARVEL'S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ENCORE EDITION Single 'Encore' Out Now
The track was performed by Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, creators of the STAR-LORD BAND.
'Encore,' the new single from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, is performed by Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, the duo behind Star-Lord Band, the fictional band created for the video game. The single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.
Listeners can also hear the official Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Playlist on Spotify.
Speaking about the significance of the track and its title, Szczepkowski said, 'When we first created the Star-Lord Band for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, we never imagined how much players would connect with this fictional group. Writing 'Encore' was a chance to come back out and take one more bow, deliver one more epic song . The idea for the title 'Encore' came from that. The song is our way of celebrating that passion and revisiting a universe that continues to resonate with fans around the world. It's a love letter to 1980s hard rock, to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and to everyone who kept asking for one more song.'
Boudreault added, 'Encore' captures the spirit of everything we loved about creating music for the Star-Lord Band: big riffs, infectious energy, anthem chorus, and a sense of fun that doesn't take itself too seriously. Returning to this world years later felt both nostalgic and fresh and exciting, and we hope fans enjoy cranking the volume up one more time.'
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition
The critically-acclaimed, story-driven Marvel adventure is now optimized for Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-adventure game, players take on the role of Star-Lord leading the Guardians across the cosmos.
The Encore Edition is exclusive to Switch 2 and includes a new set of outfits for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot. Dressed in 1980s glam rock threads, the Guardians are ready to bring down the house.
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.
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