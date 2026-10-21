MARVEL'S GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY: ENCORE EDITION Single 'Encore' Out Now

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

'Encore,' the new single from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition, is performed by Steve Szczepkowski and Yohann Boudreault, the duo behind Star-Lord Band, the fictional band created for the video game. The single is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other digital platforms.

Listeners can also hear the official Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Video Game Playlist on Spotify.

Speaking about the significance of the track and its title, Szczepkowski said, 'When we first created the Star-Lord Band for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, we never imagined how much players would connect with this fictional group. Writing 'Encore' was a chance to come back out and take one more bow, deliver one more epic song . The idea for the title 'Encore' came from that. The song is our way of celebrating that passion and revisiting a universe that continues to resonate with fans around the world. It's a love letter to 1980s hard rock, to Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy fans, and to everyone who kept asking for one more song.'

Boudreault added, 'Encore' captures the spirit of everything we loved about creating music for the Star-Lord Band: big riffs, infectious energy, anthem chorus, and a sense of fun that doesn't take itself too seriously. Returning to this world years later felt both nostalgic and fresh and exciting, and we hope fans enjoy cranking the volume up one more time.'

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition

The critically-acclaimed, story-driven Marvel adventure is now optimized for Nintendo Switch 2. In this action-adventure game, players take on the role of Star-Lord leading the Guardians across the cosmos.

The Encore Edition is exclusive to Switch 2 and includes a new set of outfits for Star-Lord, Drax, Gamora, Rocket and Groot. Dressed in 1980s glam rock threads, the Guardians are ready to bring down the house.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: Encore Edition releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026.





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 13 Hrs 07 Min 19 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone