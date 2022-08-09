MARO to Release New Album 'can you see me?'

Portuguese singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist MARO has quietly emerged as a global artist-to-watch on the heels of collaborations with ODESZA, Jacob Collier, and NASAYA, packed shows on multiple continents, and tens of millions of streams.

However, she properly introduces herself on her new album, 'can you see me?', arriving August 26, 2022.

MARO's story might be almost as magical as her music...

She went from a music-obsessed kid in Portugal to Berklee College of Music graduate in Boston before heading to L.A. alone and dropping a series of independent LPs. Captivated by these releases, multi-GRAMMY® Award winner Jacob Collier was one of her first high-profile fans, and he invited her on tour as she joined the management roster of Quincy Jones Productions.

She received acclaim from the likes of Billboard and ThisSongIsSick for her creative collab with genre-busting French phenomenon NASAYA-the 2021 Prilampo EP. She incited international buzz with "saudade, saudade," which brought her to the Top 10 EUROVISION 2022.

However, all of this just paved the way for can you see me?

For the album, she worked with trusted creative confidant, in-demand producer, and Berklee classmate John Blanda[Khalid, John Legend]. The music itself dips in and out of alternative, pop, indie, R&B, electronic, and even trap production with its own flare and finesse and her unfiltered storytelling.

She initially set the stage for the record with "like we're wired," "it keeps on raining," "we've been loving in silence," and "am i not enough for now?" Cumulatively, the songs have amassed over 1 million streams and counting.

MARO is only just getting started though. 'can you see me?' showcases both the depth of her songwriting and the dynamics of her voice.

Melodies and harmonies have no regard for borders or boundaries, fostering a pure childlike connection through even the thickest walls. MARO breaks down such walls through her artistry. Born and raised in Portugal, her mother a music teacher & her father a music lover, MARO was always surrounded by music and enrolled in music school at the age of four, with the piano as her primary instrument.

She absorbed as many inspirations as possible, ranging from Rajery and Milton Nascimento to The Beatles and Bulgarian choirs. She crossed the pond to attend the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA where she linked up with "best friend" and regular collaborator John Blanda [Khalid, John Legend].

Settling in Los Angeles upon graduation, she wrote and recorded a series of LPs and caught the attention of multi-GRAMMY® Award winner Jacob Collier who championed her music early on. Signing to Quincy Jones Productions, she accompanied Jacob on tour as a featured vocalist and instrumentalist. In 2021, she teamed up with NASAYA for the PIRILAMPO EP. Off the latter, Billboard raved, "The whole thing is exquisite."

She lent her voice to Odesza's 2022 single "Better Now," while "saudade, saudade" appeared on the Festival da Canção 2022 compilation and made waves internationally. Beyond going gold in Portugal and eclipsing 12 million Spotify streams, it elevated her to the finals of EUROVISION 2022, placing in the Top 10.

Now, the singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist threads together plainspoken straight-from-the-heart lyrics with delicate songcraft on her independent full-length debut, can you see me?