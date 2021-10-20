MARINA & Beach Bunny Team Up for 'I Love You But I Love Me More' Remix

MARINA has once again bridged genres by teaming up with Chicago-based indie pop band Beach Bunny for a new reimagining of her track, "I Love You But I Love Me More." MARINA & Beach Bunny's "I Love You But I Love Me More (Beach Bunny Remix)" - which features an all new verse from Beach Bunny's Lili Trifilio - premieres today.

"When I was in high school, Marina changed everything," says Trifilio. "I wouldn't be doing music today if it wasn't for her. She's by far one of my biggest inspirations. It's such an honor and privilege to be a part of this, especially on a song that hits so close to home."

MARINA's original version of "I Love You But I Love Me More" is found on her new album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, available now via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services; a variety of new merch and exclusive physical releases - including vinyl, CDs, limited edition Fly Trap Clear Green, Marina Metallic Blue, and Ancient Dreams Gold cassettes, and a very special Marinazine CD package.

Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land marks MARINA's fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2019's acclaimed LOVE + FEAR. The self-penned new album - which sees MARINA co-producing five tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds) - includes such tracks as "Man's World," "Purge The Poison," "Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land," and "Venus Fly Trap," all available now via DSPs and streaming services.

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY 2022

2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

5 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

7 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

18 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

22 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House

24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

26 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

MARCH 2022

1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens

4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

5 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum

9 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre

MAY 2022

9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

12 - The Hague, Netherlands - Amare

14 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine

15 - Paris, France - Bataclan

17 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Corn Exchange

20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo

21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Refectory

22 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy

25 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia