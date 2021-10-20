MARINA & Beach Bunny Team Up for 'I Love You But I Love Me More' Remix
The track is from MARINA's recent album, "Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land".
MARINA has once again bridged genres by teaming up with Chicago-based indie pop band Beach Bunny for a new reimagining of her track, "I Love You But I Love Me More." MARINA & Beach Bunny's "I Love You But I Love Me More (Beach Bunny Remix)" - which features an all new verse from Beach Bunny's Lili Trifilio - premieres today.
"When I was in high school, Marina changed everything," says Trifilio. "I wouldn't be doing music today if it wasn't for her. She's by far one of my biggest inspirations. It's such an honor and privilege to be a part of this, especially on a song that hits so close to home."
MARINA's original version of "I Love You But I Love Me More" is found on her new album, Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land, available now via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records at all DSPs and streaming services; a variety of new merch and exclusive physical releases - including vinyl, CDs, limited edition Fly Trap Clear Green, Marina Metallic Blue, and Ancient Dreams Gold cassettes, and a very special Marinazine CD package.
Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land marks MARINA's fifth studio album and first full-length release since 2019's acclaimed LOVE + FEAR. The self-penned new album - which sees MARINA co-producing five tracks alongside songwriter/producer James Flanigan (Dua Lipa, Carly Rae Jepsen, Hayley Kiyoko) and GRAMMY® Award-nominated producer/multi-instrumentalist Jennifer Decilveo (Andra Day, Bat For Lashes, Hinds) - includes such tracks as "Man's World," "Purge The Poison," "Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land," and "Venus Fly Trap," all available now via DSPs and streaming services.
Listen to the new track here:
Tour Dates
FEBRUARY 2022
2 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
5 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
7 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
11 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
14 - Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre
15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
18 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
21 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
22 - Philadelphia, PA - Metropolitan Opera House
24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
25 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
26 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
28 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
MARCH 2022
1 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
3 - Houston, TX - Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens
4 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
5 - Dallas, TX - The Factory In Deep Ellum
9 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theatre
MAY 2022
9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
12 - The Hague, Netherlands - Amare
14 - Brussels, Belgium - La Madeleine
15 - Paris, France - Bataclan
17 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom - Corn Exchange
20 - Manchester, United Kingdom - O2 Apollo
21 - Leeds, United Kingdom - Refectory
22 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Brixton Academy
25 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia