MANNEQUIN PUSSY Release New Single 'I Got Heaven'

Last week the band launched Romantic Records, a new imprint that will release the band’s long out of print debut album Romantic.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

MANNEQUIN PUSSY Release New Single 'I Got Heaven'

Philadelphia, PA’s Mannequin Pussy release their ferocious new single “I Got Heaven,” with a haunting video directed by Mason Mercer and Anthony Miralles. The song, produced by John Congleton, is the first taste of new music by the band, with more on the way soon.

“‘I Got Heaven’ is a song intended to merge the sacred and the profane and to serve as a reminder that we are all perfect exactly as we have been made and that no one gets to decide how a life should or should not be lived,” Dabice explains.

“Heaven is here on a planet that gave us everything we needed to survive. Heaven is in the plants and in the water and in the animals who we share this world with. Heaven is inside of me and inside of you. The weaponization of Christianity for political means, for individual profit and power, as a tool to intentionally divide us is one of the greatest threats to our modern world and a threat to our ability to find solidarity through love. To allow the hatred and the violence and the noise to rise is to reject our sacred purpose as individuals, which is simply to love.”

Last week the band launched Romantic Records, a new imprint that will release the band’s long out of print debut album Romantic. The reissue is available for pre-order now. 

Mannequin Pussy is hitting the road this fall on a support tour that kicks off next week in Los Angeles, CA and goes through mid-October. The band is also set to play the Primavera Sound Weekender in November. All dates below.

Mannequin Pussy is Colins “Bear” Regisford, Kaleen Reading, Maxine Steen and Marisa Dabice.

Tour Dates

9/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

9/8 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

9/9 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater *

9/10 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

9/12 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues *

9/13 - Austin, TX @ Emo’s *

9/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

9/16 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz Ybor *

9/18 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

9/19 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

9/21 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life *

9/22 - Mckees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theater *

9/24 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium *

9/26 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club *

9/27 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

9/29 - Columbus, OH @ The King of Clubs *

9/30 - Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall *

10/3 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Summit *

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell *

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre *

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

10/13 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst *

10/14 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

10/23-27 - Miami, FL @ Coheed & Cambria SS Neverender Cruise

11/17 - San Juan De Alicante, ES @ Magic Robin Hood

11/18 - L’hospitalet De Llobregat, ES @ Primavera Sound

11/19 - Lisboa, PT @ ZDB

11/20 - Porto, PT @ Maus Hábitos

* w/ Movements, Softcult and Heart to Gold

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey 



