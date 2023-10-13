MAN - Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter - Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo

Henck Conrey and André Lotter, collectively known as the impressive male duo MAN, is set to ignite the airwaves once again with their brand-new single, VUUR EN VLAMME. The highly anticipated single marks a thrilling return for the duo after seven years and promises to deliver a fresh sound that's been eagerly awaited by fans.

Penned by Hugo Ludik and Nick Jordaan, this song boasts an international sound and brings a fresh burst of energy to the local pop scene.

This sensual track delves into the theme of temptation and the irresistible allure of someone you know you shouldn't be with. The song promises to captivate listeners and take them on a journey through the complexities of love and desire.

“We have all been in a situation where we are attracted to someone we should stay away from. The song is about how irresistible such a person can be, and even though you know you'll get burned, you still want to play with fire,” says Conrey, a popular Pretorian actor, producer, director, content creator, artist, and entrepreneur.

“We wanted to release an Afrikaans song with an international feel, but it's always a bit nerve-wracking because you never know how listeners will react. At the same time, it's liberating to explore a new direction that we feel drawn to as a group.”

Given Conrey's involvement as a producer and participant in the first season of the kykNET fitness series, Fiks of Niks, it's only fitting that the single is officially launched during the second episode (scheduled for broadcast on October 15th on channel 144), during which various aspects of his personal life will be shared with viewers.

VUUR EN VLAMME, produced by Hugo Ludik, Brendan Campbell, Emil Paul, and featuring Kyle Whiteside and Nick Jordaan as backing vocals, is the group's second release, following the success of Plaasmeisie, which was very well-received.

André, known for his roles in local television programs such as 7de laan, Legacy, Binnelanders, Parys Parys, and Villa Rosa (for which he received an award for Best Villain at The Royalty Soapie Awards), as well as lead roles in several films and theatre productions, including Eintlik Nogal Baie and more, adds: “I am incredibly proud of the song. My wish for our second single was for it to have an international sound and for it to be a bit more sensual, and it turned out exactly that way. I am very excited to share it with listeners.”

MAN was formed in 2012 after the pair met during a musical in which both were cast. They chose this stage name to create a more diverse identity around the concept of manhood.

“For us, being a man means respecting each other, regardless of your culture, gender, age, etc. It means being comfortable to open up about your emotions and not putting people in boxes. As a man, you can be strong but also vulnerable at times, and it's okay to ask for help,” they explain.

Over the years, they have achieved numerous career highlights, with the kykNET NOU! program they hosted, DigiREIS, being one of the most significant. The show followed the digital journey of well-known local singers, counted down their top 3 music videos, and featured their own renditions of each artist's most famous songs.

Henck, who has recently been nominated for two Silwerskermfees Awards, is not only involved in music but also in several series set to premiere in October and November, including:

• Vat Jou Goed en Trek (producer and presenter) – starting October 6th on kykNET

• Fiks of Niks (producer and contestant) – starting October 8th on kykNET

• Reno Race (director and producer) – starting October 27th on SABC 1

• Dr. NOU (director and presenter) – starting November 8th on VIA

His schedule for 2024 is equally packed, with new seasons of all his programs already in the pipeline, and he plans to celebrate 10 years of Vat Jou Goed en Trek with the release of a coffee table book.

As if all of this isn't enough, Conrey is also a serious businessman and entrepreneur, owning several companies with partners.

Throughout his career, André featured at various major festivals such as KKNK, Innibos, Grahamstown Festival, and Vryfees, where he had the opportunity of working alongside legends like Tobie Cronje and André Odendaal (as director). When he's not making music, he is, therefore, fully immersed in pursuing his acting career.

In addition to his regular television work, he can soon be seen in the lead role of a new movie, Die Tert, which he is very excited about. He is also working on a script for his own film, which he hopes to turn into a reality in 2024.

“It's a very sensual song that will make the listener contemplate love and the attraction between two people on different levels. We think it can be enjoyed for its sensual lyrics, as well as its catchy rhythm and unique sounds,” the duo concludes.