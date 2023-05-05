M.A.G.S. Releases New Single 'Sins'

"SINS" is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans with its certified banger soundscape - filled with unapologetic drums, massive power chords and emo-driven riffs.

Following a US tour announcement with Sleeping With Sirens, Elliott Douglas of M.A.G.S. has delivered his new introspective and emotive track "SINS" across streaming services today. "SINS" is sure to leave a lasting impression on fans with its certified banger soundscape - filled with unapologetic drums, massive power chords and emo-driven riffs. Released via Smartpunk Records, the sophomore single is the perfect follow up to "Elephant" as it shapes a new direction in M.A.G.S.'s growing discography.

The new track completely shatters the thin wall between indie rock and hardcore punk by adding heavy breakdowns and visceral screaming vocals to an otherwise groovy indie bop. Lyrically, M.A.G.S. weaves together vivid imagery, philosophical musings, and raw emotion to confront the lies and disillusionment of the world around us. "SINS" offers a profound exploration into the doubts we all have regarding our destiny and faith. It dwells deep into human life, posing questions about our reason for being here, what our purpose is, and why unfortunate events take place in it.

"In church you're taught to have faith and trust that God has a plan for you. Especially when you're young and impressionable, this can actually be very damaging because it doesn't require you to think, you just BELIEVE. When you get older and start to ask those big questions, 99.9% of the time the pastor or leaders at your church won't have the answers you're looking for, no one actually does... but that won't stop them from trying to reprogram you.

You're shamed for questioning your faith, having sex, showing your body, or even just having different opinions about what's really going on. Our country is full of people like me who were forced out of religious establishments simply because they weren't given space to think differently, and it is very easy to become spiteful and turn away from God altogether." - M.A.G.S.

M.A.G.S. is the solo moniker for Buffalo-bred, Los Angeles-based artist Elliott Douglas. His style seamlessly glides between genres ─ from funky garage to minty alt-pop ─ and hooks you in almost immediately. His universal appeal feeds his success, and it's never at the expense of his art. Elsewhere in his blossoming catalog, songs like "Mvp" and "Hi Tops" zig-zag from visceral, gnarly heavy metal to lo-fi folk-rock, respectively; his musicianship is a marvel to witness, each entry building on the last with refreshing acrobatics.

M.A.G.S. released his first solo record in 2015, an EP titled Cellophane, and his self-titled album arrived two years later ─ securing a seat amongst the most prominent indie/alt-rock artists. With his new batch of music, Douglas displayed marked growth in vocal prowess, overall musicality and lyrical bite through the release of 2020's Lost Tapes EP and 2021's debut studio release Say Things That Matter. For the latter, the multi-instrumentalist received critical nods from MTV News, Pigeons & Planes, UPROXX, Alternative Press, American Songwriter, and more.

This year, M.A.G.S. wrapped up a solo headlining tour with Blvck Hippie and will be joining Dayseeker in support of the Family Tree Tour with Sleeping With Sirens. The indie rock project has also shared stages with The Happy Fits, Snarls and Oso Oso.

"SINS" is available now on all streaming platforms via Smartpunk Records.

Family Tree US Tour Dates:

May 16 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall*

May 17 - Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall*

May 21 - Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

May 22 - Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore

May 23 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

May 25 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

May 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Clyde

May 28 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's

May 30 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater

June 1 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

June 2 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal

* No Dayseeker

Follow M.A.G.S. Online:

Facebook // Instagram // Twitter // YouTube // TikTok // Bandcamp // Website



