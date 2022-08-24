Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'

MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'

The track is from the deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings.

Today, following the release of Danny L Harle's remix of "Chaeri" from the deluxe and Magdalena Bay's remix of Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun" last week, the band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven "All You Do" swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.

Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., and continue their festival run this weekend at This Ain't No Picnic in Los Angeles. The band performed at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals this Summer, and will play Austin City Limits and Second Sky later this year.

See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming tour dates, check out Magdalena Bay's live video performance of "Secrets (Your Fire)" below.

Magdalena Bay released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim. They debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artist and Alternative New Artists charts (and made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums!), opened for the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, sold out headline shows internationally, and earned countless accolades on 'Best Of' year-end lists. Now the band returns with the announcement of Mercurial World Deluxe.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans.

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," the band explain. " When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Mercurial World Deluxe will be released on September 23rd via Luminelle Recordings. Alongside the digital release, there will be a limited run of the Deluxe Edition Mercury Colored Double Vinyl (Ltd. to 1500), including a double-sided poster.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour dates

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra




From This Author - Michael Major


Photos: Disney+ Shares New Photos of Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo & More in PINOCCHIOPhotos: Disney+ Shares New Photos of Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo & More in PINOCCHIO
August 24, 2022

Disney has shared new photos from the upcoming live-action remake of “Pinocchio.” Check out photos of the film's stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans in action.
VIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & MoreVIDEO: Disney+ Debuts New PINOCCHIO Live Action Trailer With Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans & More
August 24, 2022

The film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans. In addition to the original film's songs, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new music by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”). Watch the new video trailer now!
The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'The Midnight Release Single 'Heart Worth Breaking'
August 24, 2022

The Midnight release the ballad “Heart Worth Breaking” today. The new single tells a small-town love story of a young couple with their lives ahead of them and is the first ballad to be released from the band’s new LP Heroes. It follows singles “Brooklyn. Friday. Love.,” “Avalanche,” “Heartbeat,” and “Change Your Heart or Die.”
PINKSHIFT Share New Anti-White Supremacy Single 'GET OUT'PINKSHIFT Share New Anti-White Supremacy Single 'GET OUT'
August 24, 2022

A fitting single from a vehemently unapologetic punk band whose songs rail against prejudice and oppression while also examining the human condition, “GET OUT” is a snarling and anthemic track that blends metal riffs with punk vocals, and the band has dedicated to the Supreme Court recently during live shows. Plus, check out tour dates!
Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'Daisy The Great Share 'Aluminum'
August 24, 2022

Daisy the Great share their hypnotic new single, “Aluminum,” available via S-Curve/Hollywood Records at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video – directed by Zach Tavel (Band of Horses) – is streaming now via YouTube. “Aluminum” heralds the arrival of Daisy the Great’s eagerly awaited new album, ALL YOU NEED IS TIME.