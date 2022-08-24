MAGDALENA BAY Shares New Single 'All You Do'

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-recently announced a deluxe reissue of their breakout debut album Mercurial World, out September 23 on Luminelle Recordings.

Today, following the release of Danny L Harle's remix of "Chaeri" from the deluxe and Magdalena Bay's remix of Soccer Mommy's "Shotgun" last week, the band share their first new single of 2022. The guitar-driven "All You Do" swells into a majestic pop gem that perfectly complements the reimagined sonic landscape of Mercurial World Deluxe.

Magdalena Bay recently announced a Fall headline tour throughout the U.S., and continue their festival run this weekend at This Ain't No Picnic in Los Angeles. The band performed at Primavera and Pitchfork Festivals this Summer, and will play Austin City Limits and Second Sky later this year.

See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE. For a taste of what's to come on the band's forthcoming tour dates, check out Magdalena Bay's live video performance of "Secrets (Your Fire)" below.

Magdalena Bay released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim. They debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top New Artist and Alternative New Artists charts (and made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums!), opened for the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, sold out headline shows internationally, and earned countless accolades on 'Best Of' year-end lists. Now the band returns with the announcement of Mercurial World Deluxe.

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records of 2021 gets reimagined on Mercurial World Deluxe. The album was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay, and now features some new songs, remixes, alternative versions of album tracks, orchestral arrangements and some surprises for fans.

"The Deluxe is a mish mosh of sorts, an amalgamation of new songs that didn't originally fit the flow of Mercurial World, of reimagined versions of existing album tracks by us and some talented remixers, plus some special secrets," the band explain. " When we started working on the Deluxe, we wanted it to flow like the original album did. These secrets tie the record together in a cool way, we can't wait for everyone to hear it."

Mercurial World Deluxe will be released on September 23rd via Luminelle Recordings. Alongside the digital release, there will be a limited run of the Deluxe Edition Mercury Colored Double Vinyl (Ltd. to 1500), including a double-sided poster.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour dates

8/27-28/2022: Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

9/28/2022: Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

9/30/2022: Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

10/1/2022: Eugene, OR - W.O.W Hall

10/2/2022: Arcata, CA - Arcata Theatre Lounge

10/4/2022: Santa Cruz, CA - The Atrium (at the Catalyst)

10/6/2022: Phoenix, AZ - Rebel Lounge

10/7/2022: Santa Fe, MN - Meow Wolf

10/9/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/11/2022: Houston, TX - White Oak Downstairs

10/12/2022: Dallas, TX - Deep Ellum Art Co.

10/13/2022: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

10/16/2022: Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/28/2022: San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

10/29/2022: Oakland, CA - Second Sky

11/1/2022: Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/2/2022: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

11/4/2022: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/5/2022: Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

11/6/2022: Madison, WI- Majestic Theatre

11/8/2022: Detroit, MI - El Club

11/9/2022: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

11/10/2022: Montreal, QC - SAT

11/12/2022: Boston, MA - Royale

11/15/2022: New York, NY - Webster Hall

11/18/2022: Washington, DC - 930 Club

11/19/2022: Nashville, TN - Basement East

11/20/2022: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

11/22/2022: Orlando, FL - The Beacham Theatre

11/26/2022: Miami, FL - Art With Me Festival

12/31/2022: Murroon VIC, Australia - Falls Birregurra