Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MADISENXOXO Releases New Single 'When I'm Dreaming'

MADISENXOXO Releases New Single 'When I'm Dreaming'

Her new EP will be released on April 28.

Mar. 22, 2023  

Portland, OR based Dream-Pop Singer/Songwriter MADISENXOXO releases her newest single "When I'm Dreaming," today with her Mothership EP set for April 28th via Pack Records. MADISENXOXO is exclusively managed by Roadcase Management, a new company formed last year by Heart's Nancy Wilson along with her husband, music industry vet Geoff Bywater.

The new single "When I'm Dreaming" alternates between brooding R&B and brisk, stuttering acoustic rock. The combination serves as her MO finding Madisen combining disparate sounds and textures in adventurous and surprising ways throughout her sophomore effort, Mothership.

Produced by her long-time collaborator/now-fiancé Josh Horine, these five songs find the artist dipping into pop, rock, folk, and electronic music. Her previous single "You're So Pretty," followed the introductory first track and video from Mothership which perfectly set the tone for the whole project - aptly titled, "Control Freak."

While pursuing studies in advanced computer science - she also started writing her own original music. When the 2020 halt to everyone's lives happened, Madisen and partner/producer, Josh Horine began recording her backlog of songs.

She posted a behind-the-scenes look at the process of making one tune, the swerving, beat-heavy electro tune "Baby in Blue," to TikTok. Unexpectedly, the video went mildly viral. When Hallberg posted the entire song on Spotify, it continued to rack up streams (currently over 5 million.)

"When we were making all these songs, we were exploring different genres and ideas," Madisen says. "We weren't limited by any certain sounds. Somehow it ended up being cohesive together in a really cool way that I didn't expect. I think it was really good for me to branch out and lose focus-in a good way."

Madisen grew up listening to the '70s soft rock artists her parents loved-including the Carpenters, Chicago and Bread-and started piano lessons at age four, after showing early interest in the instrument. While in high school, she studied classical piano and then choral music, which led to her performing with her college's chamber choir. "That's where I really fell in love with harmonies and singing together with other people," Madisen explains. "I've tried to incorporate that a lot in my music. I love the way people's voices meld together."

That love of 70's rock portends Madisen's unexpected connection to rock icon Nancy Wilson, who celebrates 50 years in the music business with the launch of her new venture - Roadcase Managment, an Artist Management company. "After so many years of being an artist in this business, I would love to use my experience to help elevate other talented and deserving musicians."

Get tickets for April 20th Mothership celebration show at Holocene in Portland, here. Listen to the new single here:



The National Share Eucalyptus Single Photo
The National Share 'Eucalyptus' Single
The National has released a third new track ahead of its upcoming album First Two Pages of Frankenstein. “Eucalyptus” is taut and punchy, having come together in a charmed burst of spontaneity surrounding a visit to the historic Capitol Theatre just north of New York City in Port Chester. Watch the new music video now!
Frost Children Premiere HI 5 From New LP SPEED RUN Photo
Frost Children Premiere 'HI 5' From New LP 'SPEED RUN'
After a highly praised week of performances at SXSW, Frost Children release their new single “HI 5,” off their upcoming album, SPEED RUN, via True Panther via a Zane Lowe premiere. Zane called the song 'another gorgeous, hi-fi, stunning track.' Earlier singles from this year include “ALL I GOT” and “FLATLINE.”
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour Photo
Gregory Alan Isakov Confirms Summer Headline Tour
Gregory Alan Isakov will embark on a headline tour including shows at Los Angeles’ Theatre at Ace Hotel (two nights), Santa Fe’s The Bridge, Portland, ME’s Thompson’s Point, Burlington’s Waterfront Park, Seattle’s Paramount Theatre, San Francisco’s The Masonic, Phoenix’s The Van Buren and Salt Lake City’s Delta Hall at The Eccles, and more.
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album 1977 Photo
Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.

From This Author - Michael Major


Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'Symphonic Metal Icons SIRENIA to Release New Album '1977'
March 22, 2023

Transporting the listener to a retro auditory arcade harking back to when groovy synthwave melodies dominated the world of music, the international band merges late 70’s and 80’s pop rock stylings with synthwave elements and their remarkable, hard-hitting symphonic melodies - shaking the listener to the core.
Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'Jo Bartlett Goes Solo With 'I Waited A Year'
March 22, 2023

New single “I Waited A Year” found its form during the intense heatwave of 2022. Restless from a bout of insomnia amidst those hot summer nights, Jo found solace from the sleeplessness in the sanctuary of her home studio and began laying down ideas that had been swimming around her mind.
Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'Atmosphere Share New Single 'Bigger Pictures'
March 22, 2023

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere, composed of rapper Slug and producer Ant, have shared a new track off their forthcoming album. The track is accompanied by a raw video directed by director, writer, and producer Tazbah Chavez, known for her work in numerous popular TV series, including Reservation Dogs, Rutherford Falls, Accused, and more.
Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'Crown The Empire Share 'Black Sheep'
March 22, 2023

DOGMA, produced and mixed by Zach Jones (Fever 333, Poorstacy, Scene Queen, Nova Twins), is a diverse album fueled by angst, existential identity, isolation, and determination. Over the last three years, the band took time to reflect on personal and collective priorities. This introspection is reflected lyrically in DOGMA.
Salami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead SinglesSalami Rose Joe Louis Announces New LP & Taps Soccer96 and Brijean for Lead Singles
March 22, 2023

The title track “Akousmatikous (feat. Soccer96)” is blessed with a stunning animated video directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (who’s directed videos for Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Thundercat). It arrives alongside “Propaganda,” a danceable partnership with SF-based Brijean.
share