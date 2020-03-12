M. Ward Reveals 'Unreal City' Video
M. Ward has unveiled the video for his current single "Unreal City." Directed by Beatrice Pegard and filmed in Paris, France, the video comes ahead of the April 3rd release of highly anticipated new album Migration Stories (Anti Records). Pegard adds, "The video is about finding joy and wonder in the most random moments and places, paying homage to Jean-Luc Godard and the New Wave." Another track from the album, "Torch," is out now.
Listen below!
For Migration Stories, his tenth studio album, Ward journeyed to Quebec, Canada to work with Arcade Fire's Tim Kingsbury, Richard Reed Parry, producer/mixer Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine) and Teddy Impakt. Together they recorded a collection of 11 songs inspired by stories of human migration. Languid, hazy and often dream-like in narrative, these songs have their origins in pictures from newspaper and television reports, stories told by friends and tales from Ward's own family history. At Arcade Fire's Montreal studios the assembled talents recorded what he describes as "11 largely instrumental ballads - a sci-fi fast forward to a more silent night many generations from here to a maybe-era where movement is free again."
M. Ward released the album's sublime opener "Migration Of Souls" at the tail end of 2019.
M. Ward Tour Dates:
04/17/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - Tickets
04/18/20 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall - Tickets
04/19/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Tickets
04/22/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - Tickets
04/24/20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair - Tickets
04/25/20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts - Tickets
04/26/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios - Tickets
04/28/20 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt - Tickets
04/29/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall - Tickets
05/01/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - Tickets
05/02/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - Tickets
05/03/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - Tickets
05/10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater - Tickets
05/11/20 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall - Tickets
05/14/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall - Tickets
05/16/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre - Tickets
05/17/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple - Tickets
05/19/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Redwood Barn - Tickets
05/20/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel - Tickets
05/22/20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater - Tickets
05/23/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern - Tickets
10/27/20 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves - Tickets
10/28/20 - Liverpool, UK @ District - Tickets
10/29/20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall - Tickets
10/31/20 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie - Tickets
11/01/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord - Tickets
11/02/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell - Tickets
11/04/20 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub - Tickets
11/05/20 - København, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil - Tickets
11/06/20 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee Live Club & Pub - Tickets
11/07/20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teaterns - Tickets
Photo credit: Wrenne Evans