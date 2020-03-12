M. Ward Reveals 'Unreal City' Video

M. Ward has unveiled the video for his current single "Unreal City." Directed by Beatrice Pegard and filmed in Paris, France, the video comes ahead of the April 3rd release of highly anticipated new album Migration Stories (Anti Records). Pegard adds, "The video is about finding joy and wonder in the most random moments and places, paying homage to Jean-Luc Godard and the New Wave." Another track from the album, "Torch," is out now.

For Migration Stories, his tenth studio album, Ward journeyed to Quebec, Canada to work with Arcade Fire's Tim Kingsbury, Richard Reed Parry, producer/mixer Craig Silvey (Arcade Fire, Arctic Monkeys, Florence and the Machine) and Teddy Impakt. Together they recorded a collection of 11 songs inspired by stories of human migration. Languid, hazy and often dream-like in narrative, these songs have their origins in pictures from newspaper and television reports, stories told by friends and tales from Ward's own family history. At Arcade Fire's Montreal studios the assembled talents recorded what he describes as "11 largely instrumental ballads - a sci-fi fast forward to a more silent night many generations from here to a maybe-era where movement is free again."

M. Ward released the album's sublime opener "Migration Of Souls" at the tail end of 2019.

M. Ward Tour Dates:

04/17/20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer - Tickets

04/18/20 - Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall - Tickets

04/19/20 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall - Tickets

04/22/20 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom - Tickets

04/24/20 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair - Tickets

04/25/20 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts - Tickets

04/26/20 - Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios - Tickets

04/28/20 - Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt - Tickets

04/29/20 - Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall - Tickets

05/01/20 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall - Tickets

05/02/20 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre - Tickets

05/03/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue - Tickets

05/10/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater - Tickets

05/11/20 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall - Tickets

05/14/20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall - Tickets

05/16/20 - Seattle, WA @ The Neptune Theatre - Tickets

05/17/20 - Tacoma, WA @ Elks Temple - Tickets

05/19/20 - Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery - Redwood Barn - Tickets

05/20/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel - Tickets

05/22/20 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater - Tickets

05/23/20 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern - Tickets

10/27/20 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Caves - Tickets

10/28/20 - Liverpool, UK @ District - Tickets

10/29/20 - London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall - Tickets

10/31/20 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie - Tickets

11/01/20 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord - Tickets

11/02/20 - Cologne, Germany @ Blue Shell - Tickets

11/04/20 - Berlin, Germany @ Privatclub - Tickets

11/05/20 - København, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil - Tickets

11/06/20 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee Live Club & Pub - Tickets

11/07/20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Södra Teaterns - Tickets

Photo credit: Wrenne Evans





