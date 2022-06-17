MØ Shares New Single 'True Romance'

Following the recent release of her album Motordrome, Danish superstar MØ has shared her euphoric new single True Romance, which is out now via RCA.

True Romance is already a live fan favourite and is a signature MØ track, which merges both grunge and pop, building through a melodic yet eery melody to a captivating chorus about finding joy amidst the chaos of life. The video is a live narration of the track, which showcases an authentic MØ performance that is full of genuine passion and punk energy. She says;

"True Romance was a song that I first started writing back in 2015. I got too busy during that time, so the song never came together but I'm grateful that some of my sweet fans wouldn't let it go, because I'm so happy with the final version even though it took some years to come together."

"This song is about finding your way back to some kind of innocence and not allowing life to make you too jaded. I guess it's about trying to find joy amidst the chaos and that feels very timely."

Motordrome is MØ's first body of work since 2018's much lauded 'Forever Neverland' and the 10-track album is a commanding new collection of songs that combine full-blown pop with darker grungy punk alongside honest and confronting lyrics. Alongside recent single 'New Moon', the album features the singles 'Kindness,' a love letter to her fans, the euphoric 'Live To Survive' the raw 'Goosebumps' and the ode to her teenage crush 'Brad Pitt'.

MØ enlisted friends and long-time collaborators Caroline Ailin (Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Ellie Goulding) and Noonie Bao (Halsey, Charli XCX, Carly Rae Jepsen) to help flesh out her original song workings, with further songwriting and production from a close circle including Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend, Adele), Jam City (Olivia Rodrigo, Troye Sivan), S.G. Lewis (Dua Lipa), Linus Wiklund and Yangze.

'Motordrome's' title came from a conversation MØ had with her mother about her battles with anxiety. The panic and intrusive thoughts called to mind the "dødstrome", which is an old carnival trick in which a stuntperson rides a motorcycle around the vertical walls of a motordrome at death-defying speeds.

The making of the album proved to be MØ's escape from this deepening spiral, although the album is very much a document of a person-in-progress. While there is a strong sense of empowerment and of brighter days ahead, it also serves as a reminder that everyone has to deal with their own dødstrome and that there is no perfect remedy for life's struggles, and that's OK.

MØ has recently launched her new website 'Karen's Desktop', which gives a unique insight into her creative process and artistic mind and allows fans to access content such as old demos, touring imagery and lyrics alongside access to new music and creativity.

'Forever Neverland' saw MØ touring the world over off the back of its success. Her career was almost instantly launched into the stratosphere with her monumental 2014 debut album 'No Mythologies' and a very prominent feature soon after on one of the most successful singles of all time with Major Lazer's 'Lean On'. When touring behind 'Forever Neverland' came to a halt in 2019, MØ found herself completely burned out after five years on the road.

She returned to Denmark to recalibrate and recover from the physical and mental exhaustion she was experiencing as a result but had trouble checking out. A serious vocal injury requiring months of rehabilitation exacerbated her bouts of anxiety and a sense that things were slipping out of her control.

MØ, born Karen Marie Aagaard Ørsted Andersen, hunkered down and did what she knew best by writing songs. The music that began to emerge bridged the gap between her years as a teen-punk touring anarchist squats across Europe, and the bright Scandipop she'd come to be known for to create a darker and more personal take on her sound with new album 'Motordrome'.

MØ returned to the road in February with US tour dates with Imagine Dragons alongside her own North America headline shows and she recently completed dates in the UK and Europe, including a sold-out headline show at London Heaven. She will be performing at various festivals this summer, with full dates as follows:

Tour Dates

June 25th - Tinderbox Festival, Denmark

July 8th - Mad Cool Festival, Spain

August 12th - Flow Festival, Finland

August 13th - Way Out West Festival, Sweden

November 20th - Corona Capital Festival, Mexico