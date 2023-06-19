M. Byrd Releases Debut Album 'The Seed'

M. Byrd has garnered millions of streams for his music.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - Where to Hear the NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Recording Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - What to Watch!

M. Byrd Releases Debut Album 'The Seed'

German-based singer-songwriter M. Byrd continues to inspires evolution with debut album "The Seed."

M. Byrd has garnered millions of streams for his music, as well as acclaim from the likes of Live Nation's Ones to Watch, Earmilk, Atwood Magazine, 1883 Magazine and Euphoria. to name a few. 

M. Byrd’s debut album, The Seed, expands moments of stark intimacy to widescreen proportions bolstered by shoegaze scope, alternative fearlessness and pop palatability. The album is meant to plant a seed and encourage listeners’ evolution. 

The German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer elaborates, “To me, personally, it was sort of a process of healing that I thought would be worth sharing. Listening to the whole album reminded me of holding a seed in my hands. It felt like the start of something and symbolized birth in times of chaos.

The album, we decided, had to be called nothing more and nothing less - The Seed. There’s a lot of space in between the notes. It’s a mixture of intimate moments and wide horizons. It’s inspired by the Laurel Canyon sound, but we have the big guitar and drums. The lyrics enrich the sonic experience with vivid imagery.”

M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single “Mountain,” followed by “Morning Sun,” gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones to Watch, Earmilk, Atwood Magazine and many more. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Crops squash hall, rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed.

Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on The Seed. 

M. Byrd is hitting the road for a handful of European shows and festival appearances this summer and fall, For more information and to purchase tickets, visit M. Byrd’s website here.

Listen to the new album here:

M. Byrd Tour Dates

June 19 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

June 21 – Essen, Germany – Weststadthalle

July 24 – Luzern, Switzerland – Luzern Festival

August 11 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

August 17 – Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva

September 1 – Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival

September 9 – Schleswig, Germany – Norden Festival

September 13 – Paris, France – Supersonic

September 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Radar Festival

September 20 – London, U.K. – The Victoria

September 21 – Manchester, U.K. – 33 Oldham St.

October 3 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

October 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Rust

October 6 – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer

October 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

October 17 – Cologne, Germany – Helios 37

October 18 – München, Germany – Milla

October 19 – Wien, Austria – RHI

Photo Credit: Stefan Hobmaie



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Tech N9ne to Release New Album BLISS in July Photo
Tech N9ne to Release New Album 'BLISS' in July

Just in time for Father’s Day this weekend, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne teams up with RMR for a brand new single and music video entitled “Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought)” out now via his Strange Music label. Watch the music video now!

2
Taleban Dooda Releases Introspective Mixtape Taleban vs Dooda Photo
Taleban Dooda Releases Introspective Mixtape 'Taleban vs Dooda'

The project kicks off with the bombastic floorfiller “Before the Rap,” which arrives with an equally intense video. The track is followed by Dooda's bluesy single “Mind of a Maniac.” Next up are the sobering “Come After Me” and frenetic hit “Pep Rally,” which highlights the hitmaker's ability to spit truth with ferocity.

3
Laila Releases New Single I Like Girls Photo
Laila Releases New Single 'I Like Girls'

Laila is making waves this Pride Month with her latest single, “I Like Girls.” “I Like Girls” was written by Laila Kharouba, Monica Spiering, Jon Pike (BRDGS), and Brandon Pero (Devon Cole), produced by Jon Pike and Brandon Pero, mixed by Brandon Pero, and mastered by Kristian Montano (Virginia to Vegas).

4
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on El Niño Photo
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'

NOLA Bounce Icon Big Freedia is back with a fiery track “El Niño”. Releasing as a salute to Juneteenth, the song boasts features from Lil Wayne and Boyfriend. Alongside Lil Wayne and Boyfriend, the album features captivating collaborations with esteemed artists such as Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laila Releases New Single 'I Like Girls'Laila Releases New Single 'I Like Girls'
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'
Listen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack By Thomas Newman; Features New Song By LauvListen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack By Thomas Newman; Features New Song By Lauv
Jazz Is Dead Releases New Single 'No End' Off of Tony Allen JID018 Produced by Adrian YoungeJazz Is Dead Releases New Single 'No End' Off of Tony Allen JID018 Produced by Adrian Younge

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
& JULIET