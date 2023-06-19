M. Byrd Releases Debut Album 'The Seed'

German-based singer-songwriter M. Byrd continues to inspires evolution with debut album "The Seed."

M. Byrd has garnered millions of streams for his music, as well as acclaim from the likes of Live Nation's Ones to Watch, Earmilk, Atwood Magazine, 1883 Magazine and Euphoria. to name a few.

M. Byrd’s debut album, The Seed, expands moments of stark intimacy to widescreen proportions bolstered by shoegaze scope, alternative fearlessness and pop palatability. The album is meant to plant a seed and encourage listeners’ evolution.

The German-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer elaborates, “To me, personally, it was sort of a process of healing that I thought would be worth sharing. Listening to the whole album reminded me of holding a seed in my hands. It felt like the start of something and symbolized birth in times of chaos.

The album, we decided, had to be called nothing more and nothing less - The Seed. There’s a lot of space in between the notes. It’s a mixture of intimate moments and wide horizons. It’s inspired by the Laurel Canyon sound, but we have the big guitar and drums. The lyrics enrich the sonic experience with vivid imagery.”

M. Byrd unearths universality from intensely personal songwriting. In 2020, he turned heads with the single “Mountain,” followed by “Morning Sun,” gaining millions of streams and praise from Ones to Watch, Earmilk, Atwood Magazine and many more. At the end of 2020, he holed up in Detmold, Germany in a WWII-era British Crops squash hall, rechristened as a studio with producer Eugen Koop to create The Seed.

Leaving his mark on each level of the music, M. Byrd personally plays guitar, synthesizers and bass on the record. After generating 10 million-plus streams and acclaim from outlets worldwide, he continues to perfect his vision on The Seed.

M. Byrd is hitting the road for a handful of European shows and festival appearances this summer and fall, For more information and to purchase tickets, visit M. Byrd’s website here.

Listen to the new album here:

M. Byrd Tour Dates

June 19 – Berlin, Germany – Festsaal Kreuzberg

June 20 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

June 21 – Essen, Germany – Weststadthalle

July 24 – Luzern, Switzerland – Luzern Festival

August 11 – Budapest, Hungary – Sziget Festival

August 17 – Oslo, Norway – Langs Akerselva

September 1 – Munich, Germany - Superbloom Festival

September 9 – Schleswig, Germany – Norden Festival

September 13 – Paris, France – Supersonic

September 15 – Zurich, Switzerland – Radar Festival

September 20 – London, U.K. – The Victoria

September 21 – Manchester, U.K. – 33 Oldham St.

October 3 – Berlin, Germany – Privatclub

October 4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Rust

October 6 – Hamburg, Germany – Turmzimmer

October 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

October 17 – Cologne, Germany – Helios 37

October 18 – München, Germany – Milla

October 19 – Wien, Austria – RHI

Photo Credit: Stefan Hobmaie