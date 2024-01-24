MØ Announces 10-Year Anniversary Re-issue Of 'No Mythologies To Follow' & Live Shows

Danish star MØ is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her acclaimed debut album ‘No Mythologies to Follow' with a new deluxe re-issue set for release on 15th March. The album will be available digitally and as a double LP on red transparent vinyl, which is available to pre-order now.



The 10-year anniversary Deluxe Edition includes four unreleased tracks from the original ‘No Mythologies to Follow' album sessions. The first of those tracks, ‘Fake Chanel', produced by long-time collaborator Ronni Vindahl, will be released as a standalone single on Friday. Other additions to the re-package include MØ's original track ‘New Year's Eve' and her cult-favourite cover of The Spice Girls hit ‘Say You'll Be There'.



In the year leading up to the release of ‘No Mythologies to Follow', MØ had established herself as one of the most promising names on the international music scene. She had already performed over 100 concerts in 20 different countries, been featured on Avicii's debut album, and highlighted among BBC DJ Zane Lowe's favourite artists.

The album, containing hits like 'Pilgrim' and 'Don't Wanna Dance', received great critical acclaim and achieved four Danish Music Awards, four Gaffa Prizes, and the main prize at P3 Guld. The following year, MØ gained global recognition when she co-wrote and featured on the record-breaking hit 'Lean On', which was the most-streamed song on Spotify at the time.



To commemorate her debut album's impact, MØ will perform it in its entirety at a special takeover event at Vega in Copenhagen, preceded by a week-long immersive exhibition transforming the storied venue into an interactive work of art. The exhibition follows on from her creative website ‘Karen's Desktop' and will enable fans to gain further insight into her creative process across music, live, artwork and imagery over the last ten years. The celebration will then continue with a special London show at XOYO.



The reissue follows MØ's 2022 release of her third studio album ‘Motordrome'. She continues to work on new music set for release later this year.

Full show dates are as follows:

Fri 15th March – Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

Sat 16th March – Copenhagen Vega (sold out)

Sun 17th March – Copenhagen Vega

Fri 22nd March – London XOYO