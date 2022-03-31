Lyle Lovett Set to Release First New Album in 10 Years

Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is set to release his first new album in ten years; 12th of June will be released May 13 on Verve Records. The album is available for pre-order here.

Produced by Chuck Ainlay and Lovett, 12th of June features a mix of new originals, standards by Nat King Cole and Dave Frishberg, and a Horace Silver instrumental, representing Lovett's dynamic live performances with his Large Band. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the new album continues to highlight Lovett's ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers.

Today, Lovett shares the first single and album title track, alongside a video featuring footage from the studio recording sessions.

A lot has changed for Lovett since 2012 record Release Me, which debuted Top 10 on Billboard's Top Country Albums and whose title track reached #1 on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. He's gotten married, had twin children, and signed with new label in Verve Records.

Moreover, Lovett is set for an extensive 2022 tour with his Large Band in addition to co-headlining dates with Chris Isaak. Kicking off with four nights at City Winery-Pier57 in New York City the week of the album release, Lovett and his Large Band will make further stops throughout the country this summer including at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, CO, the Wolf Trap Filene Center in Vienna, VA, and the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. See the full tour routing below.

Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Whether touring with his Acoustic Group or his Large Band, Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters' Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Watch the new music video here: