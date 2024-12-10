Lyle Lovett Adds Additional Dates To 2025 U.S. Tour

Lovett’s 2025 tour kicks off overseas on January 19 in Glasgow at Royal Concert Hall, followed by stops in Dublin, Belfast, and London.
4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett has announced additional dates to his extensive 2025 tour with his Acoustic Group. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available this week, with pre-sale starting tomorrow, December 11 at 10:00AM local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, December 13 at 10:00AM local time. For tickets, go here.
Lovett’s 2025 tour kicks off overseas on January 19 in Glasgow at Royal Concert Hall, followed by stops in Dublin, Belfast, and London. Lovett will also receive the Trailblazer Award on January 23 in London at the UK’s Americana Music Association Awards. The U.S. leg begins shortly thereafter on February 4 at The Grand 1984 Opera House in Galveston, TX, and makes 38 stops across the country The full tour itinerary is listed below.
Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.
A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. In January 2025, he will be honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.
January 19—Glasgow, UK—Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
January 20—Dublin, IRE—Dublin National Concert Hall
January 21—Belfast, UK—Belfast Ulster Hall
January 24—London, UK—London Cadogan Hall
January 25—London, UK—London Cadogan Hall
February 4—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1984 Opera House
February 5—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall
February 6—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall
February 7—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall SOLD OUT
February 8—Kerrville, TX—Arcadia Live Theatre SOLD OUT
February 11—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center
February 12—Greeley, CO—Union Colony Civic Center
February 13—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen
February 14—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center
February 15—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion SOLD OUT
February 16—Grand Junction, CO—The Historic Avalon Theatre
February 19—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre
February 20—Bellingham, WA—Mount Baker Theatre SOLD OUT
February 21—Olympia, WA—Washington Center for the Performing Arts
February 22—Salem, OR—Elsinore Theatre
February 23—Astoria, OR—Liberty Theatre SOLD OUT
February 25—Carmel-By-the-Sea, CA—Sunset Cultural Center
February 26—Folsom, CA—The Harris Center
February 27—Vacaville, CA—Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre
March 2—Palm Desert, CA—McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts
March 3—Thousand Oaks, CA—Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center
March 5—Del Mar, CA—The Sound at Del Mar
March 6—Cerritos, CA—Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts
March 7—Ivins, UT—Tuacahn Amphitheatre
March 8—Presscott, AZ—Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center
March 10—Scottsdale, AZ—Arizona Musicfest at Highlands Church SOLD OUT
March 11—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre SOLD OUT
April 3—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 4—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 5—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#
April 22—Lynchburg, VA—Historic Academy Theatre
April 23—Greensburg, PA—The Palace Theatre
April 24—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House
April 25—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts
April 26—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall
April 27—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre
April 29—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall
April 30—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center
May 1—Cranston, RI—The Park Theatre
May 2—Lexington, MA—Cary Hall
May 3—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center
May 4—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center
#with the Nashville Symphony
Photo credit: Michael Wilson
Videos