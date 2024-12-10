Lyle Lovett Adds Additional Dates To 2025 U.S. Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



4x Grammy Award-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett has announced additional dates to his extensive 2025 tour with his Acoustic Group. Tickets for the newly added shows will be available this week, with pre-sale starting tomorrow, December 11 at 10:00AM local time, followed by general on-sale this Friday, December 13 at 10:00AM local time. For tickets, go here.

Lovett’s 2025 tour kicks off overseas on January 19 in Glasgow at Royal Concert Hall, followed by stops in Dublin, Belfast, and London. Lovett will also receive the Trailblazer Award on January 23 in London at the UK’s Americana Music Association Awards. The U.S. leg begins shortly thereafter on February 4 at The Grand 1984 Opera House in Galveston, TX, and makes 38 stops across the country The full tour itinerary is listed below.

Whether touring as a 'Duo' or with his 'Acoustic Group' or his 'Large Band,' Lovett's live performances show not only the breadth of this Texas legend's deep talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating musicians in popular music.

A singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the Texas-based musician fuses elements of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, Lyle Lovett has evolved into one of music's most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides the four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association's inaugural Trailblazer Award, and was named Texas State Musician. In January 2025, he will be honored with the International Trailblazer Award at the UK Americana Music Awards. His works, rich and eclectic, are some of the most beloved of any artist working today.

2025 Tour Dates:

January 19—Glasgow, UK—Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

January 20—Dublin, IRE—Dublin National Concert Hall

January 21—Belfast, UK—Belfast Ulster Hall

January 24—London, UK—London Cadogan Hall

January 25—London, UK—London Cadogan Hall

February 4—Galveston, TX—The Grand 1984 Opera House

February 5—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

February 6—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall

February 7—New Braunfels, TX—Gruene Hall SOLD OUT

February 8—Kerrville, TX—Arcadia Live Theatre SOLD OUT

February 11—Colorado Springs, CO—Pikes Peak Center

February 12—Greeley, CO—Union Colony Civic Center

February 13—Aspen, CO—Belly Up Aspen

February 14—Breckenridge, CO—Riverwalk Center

February 15—Steamboat Springs, CO—Strings Music Pavilion SOLD OUT

February 16—Grand Junction, CO—The Historic Avalon Theatre

February 19—Seattle, WA—Moore Theatre

February 20—Bellingham, WA—Mount Baker Theatre SOLD OUT

February 21—Olympia, WA—Washington Center for the Performing Arts

February 22—Salem, OR—Elsinore Theatre

February 23—Astoria, OR—Liberty Theatre SOLD OUT

February 25—Carmel-By-the-Sea, CA—Sunset Cultural Center

February 26—Folsom, CA—The Harris Center

February 27—Vacaville, CA—Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre

March 2—Palm Desert, CA—McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts

March 3—Thousand Oaks, CA—Fred Kavli Theatre at Bank of America Performing Arts Center

March 5—Del Mar, CA—The Sound at Del Mar

March 6—Cerritos, CA—Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts

March 7—Ivins, UT—Tuacahn Amphitheatre

March 8—Presscott, AZ—Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center

March 10—Scottsdale, AZ—Arizona Musicfest at Highlands Church SOLD OUT

March 11—Tucson, AZ—Fox Tucson Theatre SOLD OUT

April 3—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 4—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 5—Nashville, TN—Schermerhorn Symphony Center#

April 22—Lynchburg, VA—Historic Academy Theatre

April 23—Greensburg, PA—The Palace Theatre

April 24—Wilmington, DE—The Grand Opera House

April 25—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts

April 26—Tarrytown, NY—Tarrytown Music Hall

April 27—Concord, NH—Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre

April 29—Portsmouth, NH—The Music Hall

April 30—Brownfield, ME—Stone Mountain Arts Center

May 1—Cranston, RI—The Park Theatre

May 2—Lexington, MA—Cary Hall

May 3—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center

May 4—Rockport, MA—Shalin Liu Performance Center

#with the Nashville Symphony

Photo credit: Michael Wilson

