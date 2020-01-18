Lydell Williams Releases New Single 'Virginia's For Lovers'

Sharing all he's learned lately about love, the multi-talented indie singer/songwriter and producer Lydell Williams releases "Virginia Is for Lovers."

Adopted by the Virginia State Travel Service 50 years ago, "Virginia is For Lovers" has become one of the most beloved and iconic slogans in the world. While it's meant a lot of different things to many people over time, the one constant has been spreading love. With the release of his fresh new single with that title, Richmond-based multi-talented singer/songwriter and producer Lydell Williams spreads that love while continuing to fulfill his mission of getting us back to the roots of R&B and Neo-soul with substance.

Driven by an uptempo, vibey and ultra-seductive flow, "Virginia is for Lovers" is, for Williams, "a great representation of what love is, and my recent experiences with love, Richmond being considered by many the city of love, period." It's also the perfect intro to the singer's highly anticipated upcoming full-length album Without You, whose tracks groove together to create a powerful and emotional, moment by moment chronicle of a profound recent relationship in his life, which played out very much like the plotline of the classic 1997 romantic drama film "Love Jones."

Available Now on all Digital platforms!

Produced by Jayson Waston Music

Accompanied By Gregory Mitchell On Keys

MIxed & Mastered by Dustin" Duece"Scott

Wriitten and Arranged by Lydell Williams

Presented Distributed by Distrokid Via LYDELL MUSIC GROUP LLC.





