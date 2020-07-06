Lycinais Jean Released Her New Single 'Au Nom De L'Amour'

Lycinaïs JEAN (like Billie Jean) is a young self-taught artist of Guadeloupean and Martinican origin. She is a famous singer, author, composer, and performer.

After her successful album released in 2017, and her 5 other songs released in 2018 and 2019, she returns with a brand new song released on May 29, 2020, called 'Au nom de l'Amour', co-composed with the Haitian artist Bbo.

Endowed with a look devoid of code, in contrast to the asserted sensitivity of her music, we can say that Lycinaïs Jean blows cold and hot. But when you listen to it, it is only sincerity and passion. Her voice is amazing and her brand new song called 'Au nom de l'Amour' is a big hit and its getting global attention.

According to Bon Déjeuner! Radio, her musical style is very influenced by Caribbean music, but she likes to explore many musical landscapes, as in this new piece where she tries her hand at Konpa, a style native to Haiti.

What makes us dance Gouyé all summer!

